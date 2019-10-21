Chris Attoh Loses Dad 💔

Chris Attoh is once again grieving as the Ghanaian actor announced the passing of his father on his Instagram page.

The actor thanked his father for the memories and everything he had impacted in him and prays he rests in peace.

He wrote:

“Fred Attoh 1927 – 2019 : My father always said “Believe in yourself Nii, you can do anything, it may seem Impossible at first, but never Impregnable!” Daddy, everything you did and taught me has left a profound influence over my life and the man I have become today, What was just a moment in time are now some of my fondest memories. “You leave behind a legacy that will always remain insurmountable. Everything I am, and will become, I will owe to you, Thank you for giving me a firm foundation, spirituality, love, support, wisdom, courage and strength to take on the world. Thank you for raising a man who can now spread his own two hands and fly. R.I.P KING 👑”

Condolences to the family.

Photo Credit: @chrisattoh