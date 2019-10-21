Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Attoh Loses Dad 💔

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Up For A New Challenge! Here's What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"I Woke Up and Boom I'm 45!" Nse Ikpe Etim looks Phenomenal as she clocks 45

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Cindy Okafor Gets Car Gift from Fan

Events Movies & TV

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Adebola Williams, Shaffy Bello join Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje for Nigerian Premiere of ‘Farming’

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Premieres "Farming" in Nigeria

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Khafi is Excited to see her Grandma Again

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Kenneth Okonkwo, Francis Agu, Ngozi Nwosu, Bob-Manuel in “Living in Bondage” | Watch

Movies & TV

Chris Attoh Loses Dad 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Chris Attoh is once again grieving as the Ghanaian actor announced the passing of his father on his Instagram page.

The actor thanked his father for the memories and everything he had impacted in him and prays he rests in peace.

He wrote:

“Fred Attoh 1927 – 2019 : My father always said “Believe in yourself Nii, you can do anything, it may seem Impossible at first, but never Impregnable!” Daddy, everything you did and taught me has left a profound influence over my life and the man I have become today, What was just a moment in time are now some of my fondest memories.

“You leave behind a legacy that will always remain insurmountable. Everything I am, and will become, I will owe to you, Thank you for giving me a firm foundation, spirituality, love, support, wisdom, courage and strength to take on the world. Thank you for raising a man who can now spread his own two hands and fly. R.I.P KING 👑”

Condolences to the family.

Photo Credit: @chrisattoh

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. genloaded

    October 21, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    lovely one
    i really like it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Why is There Always Someone Begging for Help in the Comments Section?

10 Nigerian Halloween Costume Ideas for that Party this Weekend

BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php