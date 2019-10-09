Joy Kendi Just Stole the Show In This Controversial Dress Trend

Joy Kendi is no stranger to super cool outfits and her latest comes as no surprise to Bellastylistas in the know! Taking on the hard to wear ‘granny dress’ trend, the Kenyan influencer proves why we love her style as much as her beauty tips.

The Kenyan beauty influencer was an absolute delight in this refreshing Mango Summer 2019 frock.

Not only do we love the vibrant colour palette and sweet tea-length silhouette of the dress, she made sure it was just girly enough without heading into twee territory by pairing the dress with well broken in Converse sneakers.

We also enjoy how fresh she kept her makeup.

A raffia bag and of-the-moment pearl hair clips completed her outfit.

