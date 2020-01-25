Connect with us

Atlantic Hall School is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary & 2 Billion Naira Fundraiser

Hurray, our school is 30, and to consolidate on our achievements, the Atlantic Hall School, Lagos, is set to launch a Two Billion Naira fundraising initiative as part of the activities lined up to mark the anniversary of its establishment three days ago. 

On February 1, distinguished men and women will assemble to give back to the school which nurtured the foundation of their success.

The school was founded in 1989 on the vision of five women namely, Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo, Eniola Fadayomi, Lady Gbeminiyi Smith, Dr. Kehinde O. Dina and Olabisi Towry Coker as well as other like-minded trustees. The institution has over the years produced trailblazers, inventors, caregivers, educators, administrators, entertainers, and all-round achievers at the highest level of society both at home and abroad.

It is against this background that Atlantic Hall School’s alumni will also embark on a five-year transformational agenda titled “Charting a new path”; an agenda driven by the notion “what got us here won’t get us there”.

Activities marking the event are the unveiling of the Transformational Agenda, showcasing of the Ambassadors of the Decade, an anniversary gala finale and presentation of honourary awards to distinguished members of the alumni.

The fund raiser’s target is N300 million Atlantic Hall Endowment Fund, N200 million Solar Power Initiative and the N1.065 billion Multi-Purpose Hall for the school.

In a bid to successfully achieve its vision, the school’s management has invited prospective partners to support its agenda by participating and donating generously to the course.

Meanwhile, proud of its record in 30 years, the Atlantic Hall School will next week unveil 10 ambassadors for the new decade. The flag bearers are men and women who have demonstrated exceptional skills and merit the honour.

The deserving honorees are Kemi Adetiba, an award-winning music video director and filmmaker; Omilola Oshikoya, founder of Omilola Oshikoya International, a life and finance coaching company; Seye Ogunlewe, track, and field sprinter, who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics; Mark Okoye, a finance professional and Donna Ogunnaike, an energy law expert.

Others are Amaka Osakwe, founder of the fashion label, Maki-Oh; Matthew Otubu, youth councillor for Newcastle City Council; Ijeoma Balogun, an award-winning journalist and relationship-builder; Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy For All and Damola Ladejobi, a UK trained lawyer.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will grace the occasion as the special guest of honour.
