Connect with us

Events

Sujimoto receives Royal Recognition & Award of Excellence from the Ooni of Ife

Events

Alexander-Julian and H&M Hosted A Dinner To Kick Off Paris Fashion Week Mens , And it was Lit!

Beauty Events

These New Fragrances from Essenza will definitely Get Heads Turning & You can Now Shop Them in Abuja

Events

Team Visa Welcomes Nigerian Track & Field Sprinter Divine Oduduru to their Tokyo 2020 Cohort

Events

Imagine Your Favourite Celebrities at Filmhouse Landmark for a 🔥 Screening of Bad Boys for Life? Enjoy the Highlights

Events

Martell Nigeria promised a Superb Beach Party and Delivered Nothing Less at "Rendezvous With Martell"

Events

UK Aid commits part of a £320m Package to EFInA to improve the Financial Sector of Sub-Saharan Africa

Events Scoop

All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Events Music

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

Events

D’Banj, DJ Spinall, Praiz, Olisa shut down Lagos at an Exclusive Party hosted by MTN for MusicTime!

Events

Sujimoto receives Royal Recognition & Award of Excellence from the Ooni of Ife

“The diligent man will stand before kings and not ordinary men”.

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For the first time in history, the Ooni of Ife-Ojaja II pioneered a forum that identified the vital few champions in different sectors.

Present were prominent leaders, amongst whom were the United Arab Emirate Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq; and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; who presented an award of excellence to Sijibomi Ogundele, Funke Adesiyan, Eyitope Kola Oyeneyin, Seyi Awolowo and many other young Nigerian Entrepreneurs, at the Royal African Young Leadership Forum, held in the prestigious Oduduwa hall of the great Obafemi Awolowo University, where the dazzling greatness of the students of Ife was on full display.

His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the MD/CEO of Sujimoto, Sijibomi Ogundele.

His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq; Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; MD/CEO, Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele; and other awardees at the Royal African Young Leadership Forum.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq; Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; MD/CEO, Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele; and other Awardees.

UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq; Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; MD/CEO, Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele.

Seyi Awolowo receiving an award from the Minister of Youth and Sport; and the UAE Ambassador.

Adedemeji Lateef receiving his award from the Minister of Youth and Sport; and the UAE Ambassador.

MC Lively receiving his award from the Minister of Youth and Sport; and the Vice-Chancellor of OAU.

Ajebo receiving his Award.

Jerry Mallo, CEO bennie Agro Fabrication Engineer, receiving his award.

Yomi Casual receiving posing with his award.

Hon. (Bar.) Chima Obieze: Chairman, House Committee on Works, Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development, Enugu State House of Assembly receiving his award.

Dr. Ibidapo Fashina his award

It was a great honour to have received this call to duty and recognition from the most distinguish frontline traditional ruler in Africa – His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. This award of excellence is a continuous reminder that he who works hard will stand before Kings because I strongly believe that there is no nobility in poverty and it doesn’t matter whether you are from Ikorodu or Ikoyi, immediately you substitute recklessness for diligence, your true potential becomes a reality”.

MD/CEO of Sujimoto Group, addressing the Press.

Sujimoto on a tour of the Palace of the Ooni of Ife.

Portrait of the Oonis of Ife starting from the 1st to the 51st.

The Ooni of Ife giving a speech at the event

This, to me, is not just an award. This is a symbol of responsibility-to uphold the Omoluabi spirit — the spirit of integrity, the spirit of perseverance, and the spirit of nobility.

Sujimoto on a tour of the Palace of the Ooni of Ife

As I sat in a room filled with more than 1000 students and over 99 awardees from fashion,
entertainment, technology, manufacturing, business, and other industries, I realized that the Nigerian youth have not even utilized up to 10% of her potential, our true asset is not in crude oil but in the potential of young vibrant people of our nation. The future of Nigeria is dependent on the opportunities we give our youth. The Ooni has set a precedent for us all to follow. I am happy for the opportunity to be part of a block-chain of young Entrepreneurs, making a difference. I left the events of the weekend humbled and overzealous to do more; inspired to be an agent of change in my industry.
——————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php