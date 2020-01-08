Connect with us

Events

Looking for a Plug to a Wide Range of Aesthetic & General Dental Care? Exclusive Smile is now in Lagos

Events

Here are the Finger-lickin Moments from KFC's 10th Anniversary & Outlet Launch at Circle Mall & Landmark

Events

MTN Nigeria hosts its High-End Customers to an Exquisite Dinner

Events Scoop

Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the 'Beach Is Better' Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

Events Movies & TV

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Career Events

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Events

Mercy Johnson Okojie's First Produced Full-length Feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ set to hit cinemas in Nigeria & Ghana on January 24th, 2020

Events

Teni delivered an A-rated Performance at her Billionaire Concert & We loved it 💖

Events

From Woju to PaknGo, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert was Epic and more

Events

KennyBlaq, Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje made History at the OJOTO Festival

Events

Looking for a Plug to a Wide Range of Aesthetic & General Dental Care? Exclusive Smile is now in Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Dr. Oluwaseun Akinbobola (CEO, Beaconhill Smile Group), Pastor Ados Momoh, Dr Ijogun (Representative of the 1st lady of Lagos state), Jermaine Sanwoolu (SSA to Lagos State Governor on Diaspora & Foreign relations), Prof Akin Abayomi (Hon. Commissioner for Health, Lagos state, Yemi Caxton, Adeyemi Odusanya (MD, Keystone Bank), Dr. Yasser Dayekh (Principal Dentist/Consultant Orthodontist, Exclusive Smile)

Beaconhill Smile Group has launched a new dental practice (Exclusive Smile) in Lagos. Located at 12b, Agoro Odiyan Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, and open 6 days a week from Mondays to Saturdays, the centre provides a wide range of aesthetic and general dental care for elite clients.

The Exclusive Smile Centre is fully equipped with the latest dental chairs and autoclaves from Castellini, Italy, and a 3D-CBCT, panoramic and cephalometric imaging system from Vatech, United Kingdom. Services and treatments offered at Exclusive Smile include Hollywood Smile, dental veneers and crowns, orthodontic services, dental implants, periodontal treatment, pediatric dentistry, teeth whitening, and other general dental procedures.

Yasser Dayekh, Adeyemi Odusanya, Oluwaseun Akinbobola

The facility

Ebuka Ukoh, Hisham Jarmakani (Founder and Director, Greenkey Facilities Management services limited)

The Exclusive Smile practice is led by a team of internationally trained Consultants from the USA and Lebanon specializing in high-end dental services that were previously not available in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the Exclusive Smile, the first lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Sanwoolu congratulated the Beaconhill Smile Group on the launch of its third dental practice in Lagos State within just four years of commencing operations. She encouraged the team to continue to set the pace for others to follow in the area of oral health. On his part, The Honorable Commissioner for Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the state will be happy to collaborate with Dr. Akinbobola, Group MD and CEO of the Beaconhill Smile Group, and his team in order to improve the oral health of Lagos residents. He said: “I am impressed with the professionalism of the proprietor of the facility. It is a high-class clinic, and this is a benchmark for the public sector.” 

Ibitayo Akinbobola & Ifeoluwa Ariyo

Olumide Olatunji (MD, Access Bank, Ghana) & Oluwaseun Akinbobola

Yasser Dayekh, Jihane Taleb, Abdallah Taleb, Oluwaseun Akinbobola

Dr. Akinbobola remarked that: “We are delighted to have officially launched Exclusive Smile as part of the Beaconhill Smile Group. We have some remarkable expatriate consultants at the clinic who are incredibly experienced within their area of expertise, and state-of-the-art equipment available to ensure our patients are receiving high-quality care and a quick diagnosis. Since we opened in December, we have seen more and more patients coming in for smile makeovers and to improve their confidence. Being located in Victoria island brings us closer to the busy senior executives working in Lagos.”

The clinic accepts patients from major international insurers as well as self-paying patients.

For more information

Follow them on Instagram, Facebook,  and Twitter.

Website: http://exclusivesmileng.com

Email: [email protected]

Contact Numbers: 08108160816, 09017111119

Siji Akinbobola, Chief Babu Akinbobola, Oluwaseun Akinbobola

Kayode Olaniyan

Toyin Joseph (CEO, Retmed Physiotherapy & Wellness centre)

The facility

Banke, Dr. Oluwaseun Akinbobola, Dr. Akeem Anifowoshe

Kenneth Osuagwu (CEO, DBBK Synergy Homes), Adebola Okusanya (Mercuria Energy Group), Evelyn, Segun Phillips (CEO, Sabreworks), Adedoyin Oyewole, Oluwaseun Akinbobola

Yasser Dayekh, Olurotimi Aju, Katia, Pelumi, Oluwaseun Akinbobola

Tomiwa Williams, Oluwaseun Akinbobola, Bamishe Tobun (MD/CEO, Concrete Lilies Services Ltd.)

Oluwaseun, Ajibade, Ibitayo

Dr. Olusanya (MD, Health Partners), Dr. Akinbobola, Dr. (Mrs.) Olusanya

Dr. Lalude (Group Medical Director, Reddington hospital), Dr. Oluwaseun Akinbobola, Dr. Onabowale (Founder & CEO, Reddington hospital Group)

Hafiz Rabiu, Mrs. Okusanya, Toyin Olatunji-Daniels (MD, Eventecture)

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php