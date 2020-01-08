Looking for a Plug to a Wide Range of Aesthetic & General Dental Care? Exclusive Smile is now in Lagos

Beaconhill Smile Group has launched a new dental practice (Exclusive Smile) in Lagos. Located at 12b, Agoro Odiyan Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, and open 6 days a week from Mondays to Saturdays, the centre provides a wide range of aesthetic and general dental care for elite clients.

The Exclusive Smile Centre is fully equipped with the latest dental chairs and autoclaves from Castellini, Italy, and a 3D-CBCT, panoramic and cephalometric imaging system from Vatech, United Kingdom. Services and treatments offered at Exclusive Smile include Hollywood Smile, dental veneers and crowns, orthodontic services, dental implants, periodontal treatment, pediatric dentistry, teeth whitening, and other general dental procedures.

The Exclusive Smile practice is led by a team of internationally trained Consultants from the USA and Lebanon specializing in high-end dental services that were previously not available in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the Exclusive Smile, the first lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Sanwoolu congratulated the Beaconhill Smile Group on the launch of its third dental practice in Lagos State within just four years of commencing operations. She encouraged the team to continue to set the pace for others to follow in the area of oral health. On his part, The Honorable Commissioner for Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the state will be happy to collaborate with Dr. Akinbobola, Group MD and CEO of the Beaconhill Smile Group, and his team in order to improve the oral health of Lagos residents. He said: “I am impressed with the professionalism of the proprietor of the facility. It is a high-class clinic, and this is a benchmark for the public sector.”

Dr. Akinbobola remarked that: “We are delighted to have officially launched Exclusive Smile as part of the Beaconhill Smile Group. We have some remarkable expatriate consultants at the clinic who are incredibly experienced within their area of expertise, and state-of-the-art equipment available to ensure our patients are receiving high-quality care and a quick diagnosis. Since we opened in December, we have seen more and more patients coming in for smile makeovers and to improve their confidence. Being located in Victoria island brings us closer to the busy senior executives working in Lagos.”

The clinic accepts patients from major international insurers as well as self-paying patients.

Website: http://exclusivesmileng.com

Email: [email protected]

Contact Numbers: 08108160816, 09017111119

