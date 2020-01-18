Connect with us

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Style

Emmy Kasbit shows off the Beauty of Culture With this Arochukwu inspired Collection

Beauty Style

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Style

Toke Makinwa Just Put Your Search For The Perfect Date Night Inspo To Rest

Events Style

PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Here's the Style Inspiration you need for Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie Premiere themed #EpicInGold

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

Style

Mimi Onalaja's Mazelle Studio Look Will Significantly Upgrade Your 2020 Wardrobe, Thank Us Later

Style

Stormzy is the Cover Star of L'Uomo Vogue's February 2020 Issue!

BN TV Style

Lupita Nyong'o is the Cover Girl for British Vogue's February Issue | WATCH her BTS Shoot

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

BellaNaija Style

Published

55 mins ago

 on

On today’s edition on BN Pick Your Fave, we shine the light on this sparkly black and gold dress from Lanre DaSilva Ajayi‘s Spring/Summer 2019 Glow Blaze collection styled by media darlings Toke Makinwa and Sharon Ooja Egwurube.

Both ladies styled the look in different chic ways. Sharon toned down the bold look with black pumps and a black mini bag. She also added colourful drop earrings.

Toke went for a more daring look and added bright purple knife boots, hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Who styled the look best?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax…Everybody is Faking It

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Joshua Oyenigbehin: A Review of Zahra Akomolafe’s Book ‘The Journey’

Amina Alabi: Celebrities Do Not Owe You Anything

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Advertisement
css.php