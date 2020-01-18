BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

On today’s edition on BN Pick Your Fave, we shine the light on this sparkly black and gold dress from Lanre DaSilva Ajayi‘s Spring/Summer 2019 Glow Blaze collection styled by media darlings Toke Makinwa and Sharon Ooja Egwurube.

Both ladies styled the look in different chic ways. Sharon toned down the bold look with black pumps and a black mini bag. She also added colourful drop earrings.

Toke went for a more daring look and added bright purple knife boots, hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Who styled the look best?