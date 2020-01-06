Cobhams & Simi’s New Song “We Plenti” is the Collaboration You Didn’t Know You Needed

Cobhams Asuquo sets off the new year with an inspirational message in his latest single titled We Plenti, featuring talented singer, Simi.

The double release of the single and video comes on a day the singer marks his birthday, January 6.

‘We Plenti’ is produced by Cobhams Asuquo who shares co-writing credit with Simi. The beautiful lyrics of the song are amplified in a video shot by ace music director, Paul Gambit.

According to Cobhams, ‘We Plenti’ comes with a powerful narrative. He explains, “This song is to encourage every Nigerian to let you know that you are not the worst person in the world. And everything happens in its own time. The fact that it might not have happened in the time you want it doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all.”

