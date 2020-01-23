Copenhagen Fashion Summit Announces StyleHouseFiles’ Omoyemi Akerele as Speaker

One of Nigeria’s foremost fashion development catalysts, Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week and a fierce advocate for African fashion joins the lineup of sustainability experts and innovators at the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2020.

Akerele joins other fashion luminaries at the Global Fashion Agenda produced event, including H&M’s chief executive officer Karl-Johan Persson , Vanessa Friedman, fashion director of The New York Times, Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, Olivier Fournier Executive Vice-President Corporate Development and Social Affairs, Hermès International and Max Bittner CEO, Vestiaire Collective.

The theme of the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Summit is “Redesigning Growth.”

Past speakers at the two day event include speakers were from brands such as Nike, PVH Corp. and Adidas, and individuals like Katharine Hamnett and Michael Preysman, founder and CEO of Everlane. The event has also had strategic partners like ASOS Group , Kering, H&M, Target and Li & Fung. The 2019 Copenhagen Fashion summit drew over 1,300 attendees.

