Copenhagen Fashion Summit Announces StyleHouseFiles’ Omoyemi Akerele as Speaker

BellaNaija Style

Published

53 mins ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s foremost fashion development catalysts, Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week and a fierce advocate for African fashion  joins the lineup of sustainability experts and innovators at the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2020.

Akerele joins other fashion luminaries at the Global Fashion Agenda produced event, including H&M’s chief executive officer Karl-Johan Persson , Vanessa Friedman, fashion director of The New York Times, Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, Olivier Fournier Executive Vice-President Corporate Development and Social Affairs, Hermès International  and Max Bittner CEO, Vestiaire Collective.

The theme of the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Summit is “Redesigning Growth.”  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Copenhagen Fashion Summit (@copenhagenfashionsummit) on

On their Instagram they shared:

We are excited to announce eight prominent speakers who will take the stage at Copenhagen Fashion Summit! ⁠⠀⁠⠀

These leading voices will bring extensive expertise and experience from within the fashion industry to the 2020 Summit. Swipe through our latest announced names in the gallery and click the link in bio to read more about each of them! ⁠⠀

Past speakers at the two day event  include speakers were from brands such as Nike, PVH Corp. and Adidas, and individuals like Katharine Hamnett and Michael Preysman, founder and CEO of Everlane. The event has also had strategic partners like ASOS Group , Kering, H&M, Target and Li & Fung. The 2019 Copenhagen Fashion summit drew over 1,300 attendees.

Find out more about the event at https://www.copenhagenfashionsummit.com/

