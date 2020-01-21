Connect with us

Style

Daala Oruwari Just Wore Completely See-Through Pants on the Red Carpet

Music Scoop Style

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

Scoop Style

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Still Surprised by How “We Should All Be Feminists” became a Fashion Statement

Style

10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards We'll Be Talking About All Week

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Your Proof That #BBNaija's Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the "Legend of Inikpi" Movie Premiere

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Style

Emmy Kasbit shows off the Beauty of Culture With this Arochukwu inspired Collection

Beauty Style

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Style

Toke Makinwa Just Put Your Search For The Perfect Date Night Inspo To Rest

Events Style

PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

Style

Daala Oruwari Just Wore Completely See-Through Pants on the Red Carpet

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Daala Oruwari attended Filmhouse’s red carpet screening of the new ‘Bad Boy For Life’ held at on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria.

We don’t usually see the Arcadia TV Africa host in suiting, but the result was flawless.

The Kiing Daviids harness added the extra ‘badass’ edge called for by the theme, and the sheer sequin pants gave us a sight sexiness with their peekaboo effect, the Rick Dusi tuxedo jacket was the perfect topper.

The all black palette was also a good call, as we suspect anything else might have been too aggressive. 

Dewy skin and black lipstick completed the look.

 

Credits

Jacket: @rickdusi
Pants:@rococothebrand
Harness: @kiingdaviids
Creative direction by @experiencezazaii
Assisted by @eric_ihaza
Makeup @kike_tara

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Advertisement
css.php