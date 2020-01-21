Daala Oruwari Just Wore Completely See-Through Pants on the Red Carpet

Daala Oruwari attended Filmhouse’s red carpet screening of the new ‘Bad Boy For Life’ held at on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria.

We don’t usually see the Arcadia TV Africa host in suiting, but the result was flawless.

The Kiing Daviids harness added the extra ‘badass’ edge called for by the theme, and the sheer sequin pants gave us a sight sexiness with their peekaboo effect, the Rick Dusi tuxedo jacket was the perfect topper.

The all black palette was also a good call, as we suspect anything else might have been too aggressive.

Dewy skin and black lipstick completed the look.

