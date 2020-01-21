Style
Daala Oruwari Just Wore Completely See-Through Pants on the Red Carpet
Daala Oruwari attended Filmhouse’s red carpet screening of the new ‘Bad Boy For Life’ held at on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria.
We don’t usually see the Arcadia TV Africa host in suiting, but the result was flawless.
The Kiing Daviids harness added the extra ‘badass’ edge called for by the theme, and the sheer sequin pants gave us a sight sexiness with their peekaboo effect, the Rick Dusi tuxedo jacket was the perfect topper.
The all black palette was also a good call, as we suspect anything else might have been too aggressive.
Dewy skin and black lipstick completed the look.
Credits
Jacket: @rickdusi
Pants:@rococothebrand
Harness: @kiingdaviids
Creative direction by @experiencezazaii
Assisted by @eric_ihaza
Makeup @kike_tara