Moët Film Gala delivers All The Nollywood Inspiration You need with Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor & Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

On the 2nd of February,2020, Moët Film Gala will host stars to a night of art, glamour and exquisite dining.

In anticipation of the second edition, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor, Nancy Isime, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, and Shaffy Bello discuss the past, the present and the future of the Nigerian Film Industry.

Let’s get into it

Daniel Etim Effiong

Actor, Filmmaker

Question: The Moët Film Gala is on February 2nd and since it is a turn of the decade, we are celebrating iconic moments as well as icons in Nollywood. In your opinion what has been the most iconic thing that has happened in the last decade?

Answer: I think the most iconic thing to happen in the last 10 years is the fact that we are retelling old stories, for example, the remake of “Living in Bondage” was breathtaking and iconic. It has inspired filmmakers to explore other story remakes, which is phenomenal and it is what the industry needs. We have so many powerful stories and with the growth in technology there are better ways to tell these stories, it is a win-win for everyone.

Kate Henshaw

Actor, Fitness Enthusiast & Social Advocate

Question: What legacy do you want to leave behind?

Answer: For me it is professionalism. Being authentic, truthful to yourself, and not following the crowd. I want people to think of me as someone who is professional. Who shows up on time, gives 100 percent and goes above and beyond the call of duty to make sure her craft is appreciated. I want people to see me as someone who brings authenticity and humility to a role, someone who is essential, herself. Away from the limelight who are you? and in the limelight who are you? I am ME, knowing fully well there is an expectation of me.

Mawuli Gavor

Actor, Presenter & Producer

Question: What type of movies are you excited for the industry to create in this decade?

Answer: I want to see superhero films from Africa, that is the next step. We have the talent to create movies that require complex visual effects. A personal goal for this decade is to feature in an African superhero movie. I believe with the current developments in the visual effects space this is definitely possible.

Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

MFR, Actor, Entrepreneur & Activist

Question: What are you most excited about in Nollywood?

Answer: I’m most excited about the growth and our more diverse global audience. When I started in this industry in 1993/1994, it wasn’t something to be proud of. We got scolded by our parents all the time because we said we are artists. You couldn’t say, I’m an actor, It was a taboo. Now, fast forward to 2020, young kids can actually say I’m an actor, I’m a singer, this is what I do for a living. I think it’s amazing.

