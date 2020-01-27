Omashola, Seyi & Frodd are the Hottest Bachelors on the January Cover of Media Room Hub

It takes bravery, patience and resilience to be on Big Brother Naija reality show. More so, it takes a strong personality to get through to the finals. Thus, these three final bachelors from the 2019 edition of BBNaija, Omashola, Seyi and Frodd are definitely the ideal personalities for Media Room Hub‘s January cover.

They went on the show like other contestants, but stood it all: through the fights, tears, rigorous tasks and discomfort, to cling the top 5 spot. In this interview with MRH, they all open up about their similar yet unique journies to and through the show, who their strongest opponents were, the impact of the platform in their lives. They shared their most vulnerable moments as well, among other things.

Watch their interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Credits

Outfits/Styling: @morafa_official

Belts: @goodgirlcode

Videography: @clevermacaulay

Photography: @fotofastgroup

Graphics: @poettobi