Sweet Spot
Omowunmi & Akinwumi Met at a Friend’s Party! See their Pre-wedding Shoot
When two people fall in love, it is so beautiful.
Omowunmi and Akinwumi are counting down to tying the knot and we could not resist sharing their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and love story with you. From meeting at a friend’s birthday party to dating officially a year after. Its been a beautiful journey for the #DBaileys19 couple.
How We Met
By the bride, Omowunmi
I met my baby at a birthday party I attended with my friends where we were introduced by one of our mutual friends. He wanted to have a conversation with me so badly, but I had to form “hard to get”, he kept on pressing and was on my case for while until I gave in, at last. A year after our meeting, we started dating officially and 3 years later we are here.
Our Proposal Story
On a fine day, he basically went out and then came back with a ring and said let do this and I was like why not 😉. I’m so happy I’m getting married to the love of my life.
Credits
Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @seun_williams
Hair: @wummysbeautystore
Photography: @dmphotography.ng