Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Omowunmi & Akinwumi Met at a Friend's Party! See their Pre-wedding Shoot

Features Inspired Sweet Spot

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Sweet Spot Weddings

You and I Forever! Asmau & Sadiq's #SAfairytale19 Pre-wedding Shoot

Scoop Sweet Spot

Comedian Craze Clown is Ending the Year Engaged 💍

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

Nollywood Sweet Spot

19 Years and Counting! RMD & Jumobi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot Weddings

I Choose Forever with You! Joan & Gboyega's Traditional and White Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#Thesbond! The Ikejis were Glamorous at Sandra Ikeji & Arinze's Traditional Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun’s Biggest Blessing - Ariella Iremide

Sweet Spot Weddings

Here’s Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Traditional Engagement

Sweet Spot

Omowunmi & Akinwumi Met at a Friend’s Party! See their Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

6 hours ago

 on

When two people fall in love, it is so beautiful.

Omowunmi and Akinwumi are counting down to tying the knot and we could not resist sharing their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and love story with you. From meeting at a friend’s birthday party to dating officially a year after. Its been a beautiful journey for the #DBaileys19 couple.

 

How We Met
By the bride, Omowunmi

I met my baby at a birthday party I attended with my friends where we were introduced by one of our mutual friends. He wanted to have a conversation with me so badly, but I had to form “hard to get”, he kept on pressing and was on my case for while until I gave in, at last. A year after our meeting, we started dating officially and 3 years later we are here.

Our Proposal Story

On a fine day, he basically went out and then came back with a ring and said let do this and I was like why not 😉. I’m so happy I’m getting married to the love of my life.

 

 

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @seun_williams
Hair: @wummysbeautystore
Photography: @dmphotography.ng

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Advertisement
css.php