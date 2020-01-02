When two people fall in love, it is so beautiful.

Omowunmi and Akinwumi are counting down to tying the knot and we could not resist sharing their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and love story with you. From meeting at a friend’s birthday party to dating officially a year after. Its been a beautiful journey for the #DBaileys19 couple.

How We Met

By the bride, Omowunmi

I met my baby at a birthday party I attended with my friends where we were introduced by one of our mutual friends. He wanted to have a conversation with me so badly, but I had to form “hard to get”, he kept on pressing and was on my case for while until I gave in, at last. A year after our meeting, we started dating officially and 3 years later we are here.

Our Proposal Story

On a fine day, he basically went out and then came back with a ring and said let do this and I was like why not 😉. I’m so happy I’m getting married to the love of my life.

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents

Makeup: @seun_williams

Hair: @wummysbeautystore

Photography: @dmphotography.ng