Tiwa Savage Showed up to the “Zanku To The World” Concert in Style
Tiwa Savage was at Zlatan‘s Zanku To The World concert at the New Afrika Shrine over the weekend. But before her performance, the singer took a tour of the legendary Shrine, looking simple and cute in a black gown and her chic haircut.
The 39-year-old singer and mum of one also gave an eletrifying performance alongside Zlatan, who brought her on stage to perform their hit single “Shotan” to a screaming crowd.
