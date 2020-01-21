Connect with us

Events Music

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

Events

D’Banj, DJ Spinall, Praiz, Olisa shut down Lagos at an Exclusive Party hosted by MTN for MusicTime!

Career Events

Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank's SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

Events

Rachael Okonkwo renews her contract with Dano Milk as its Brand Ambassador

Events Movies & TV

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 SAG Awards

Events

Congratulations! #BBNaija's Ike Onyema is the New Brand Ambassador for PTRlifestyle

Events

Nigeria's High Society set to storm Lagos-based Business Man, Yusuf Babalola's Wedding

Events

Okpala Mark alongside 1,044 Nigerians emerge as Winners in DiamondXtra Season 11

Events Style

PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

Events

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the “Zanku To The World” Concert in Style

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage was at Zlatan‘s Zanku To The World concert at the New Afrika Shrine over the weekend. But before her performance, the singer took a tour of the legendary Shrine, looking simple and cute in a black gown and her chic haircut.

The 39-year-old singer and mum of one also gave an eletrifying performance alongside Zlatan, who brought her on stage to perform their hit single “Shotan” to a screaming crowd.

Chek out photos below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Advertisement
css.php