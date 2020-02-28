Get Some Dose of Joshua Family Greatness (& Cuteness) in this 3-Generation Pose

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Only a few things better than 3 generations of greatness and cuteness mixed together, and that’s exactly what we’re getting in this photo shared by Anthony Joshua.

The World Heavyweight Champion is on a visit to his fatherland Nigeria, and he’s here with the fam.

He shared photos on his Instagram of himself; his son, Joseph Joshua; and his dad, Robert Joshua striking a tough pose, and then another with other members of his family. They’re all so fine.

Check them out yourself:

