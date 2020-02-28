Jim Iyke & his Boy are a Stylish Duo as they Get some Father-Son Bonding

If you want to bond with your son, you better do so with some style – that’s what Jim Iyke is teaching us in this snaps.

The star took some time out to bond with his “cub” (in Paris, of course), and they did so in matching outfits and stroller!

Jim shared photos and videos on his Instagram, writing:

THE PERFECT CLONE.

THE LION AND THE CUB CHRONICLES.

IN PARIS WE OUTDO PARISIANS.

GOD IS THE GREATEST ARTIST.

Check out the photos: