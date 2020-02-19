AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 324

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@idia.aisien MUA- @diolsclassics Hair- @kukushair #FifiBanks2020
@adorable_ada
@neyakalu Dress @reine.roi Makeup @tobie_peters
@shadebonnie Dress- @house_of_dova Makeup- @olawande_mua Gele – @dbellezza_gele #sjkforever
@___xtabelshai___ Dress- @qata_empire
@chidix_ayo in @oj_identity
@mimionalaja
@miss_dolls
@therapperwhothinks Kaftan by @trxbeluxury.
@jenniferolaleye
@realmabelmakun @aycomedian
@uwanii for #thejaylaunion #sisterofthegroom Makeup- @__polishpro Dress- @aishasweetgal 📸- @victoria.on
#AsoEbiBella in @purplehousestiches1 Makeup- @aggiessignature
@bis__a for #fifibanks2020 Dress- @seamsbyabby X @ibbystyles Makeup- @divadivineatelier
@olufunmi_aj Hair styling @hairbysleame #fifibanks2020
Groom & his #Squad in @amdiddyy
@alex_unusual Stylist- @medlinboss Designer @africcana Hair stylist @dvreloaded Makeup @karenstouch Photography @tope_horpload
@iamqueenjennifer
#AsoEbiBella
@_oluwabukola__
@ifyokoye1
@team_nhyira
Photo- @ts.imagery_events
@officialomoborty in @lolarsfinesse
@durelo 📸- @elochike
@zee_madakee
@timidakolo Photo @busoladakolo
@dineomoeketsi in @khosinkosi 📸 @thisissolo
@sonialareinaa_official
@misstylove x @kehney
@pedrology11 in @jeffurbanclothing
Dress- @tqbt_
@temifitness
Outfit by @jayrayfashion
Photo- @iconicphotography_
Outfit- @notribeclothing
@aladukeh Makeup- @mo_dees
#MobAyo20 Photo- @euclase_ltd Planner- @lh_events MUA- @sb_artistry Groom’s outfit- @kimonokollection
Kids!
@heiresscouturenigeria Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography Mummy and me outfits @heiresscouturenigeria Makeup @oteniaramakeovers Okuku @pees_touch
@debbie_beecroft Makeup- @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry Photographed by @zealsphotography
@queenola2 Outfit @queenajokescloset Makeup @rubyzainbeauty Shot by @ts.imagery_events
Photo- @kapturephotogenic
@dike___varotine
Outfit- @colordkidz f
Makeup & Headwrap- @ozytouch
