AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 324

Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Osifo & All The Best Dressed Stars At "Who's The Boss" Premiere

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

All The Must-See Celebrity Moments At Tommy Hilfiger's Spring '20 Show

BN Pick Your Fave: Ozinna Anumudu & Timini Egbuson in NiNiE

Tommy Hilfiger celebrates Inclusivity, Diversity & Sustainability with Exceptional Spring '20 Show!

Our Top 5 Highlights From Attending The Tommy Hilfiger Spring '20 Show At London Fashion Week

Lhambi Is The African Shoe Brand Bellastylistas With Big Feet Will Absolutely Love

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

We're still Gushing over Beverly Naya's LEWKS at the Moët “A Night with the Stars” Event

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 324

AsoEbi Bella

Published

17 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@idia.aisien MUA- @diolsclassics Hair- @kukushair  #FifiBanks2020

@adorable_ada

@neyakalu Dress @reine.roi Makeup @tobie_peters

@shadebonnie Dress- @house_of_dova  Makeup- @olawande_mua  Gele – @dbellezza_gele  #sjkforever

@___xtabelshai___  Dress- @qata_empire

@chidix_ayo in @oj_identity

@mimionalaja

@miss_dolls

@therapperwhothinks Kaftan by @trxbeluxury.

@jenniferolaleye

@realmabelmakun @aycomedian

@uwanii for #thejaylaunion #sisterofthegroom Makeup- @__polishpro Dress- @aishasweetgal 📸- @victoria.on

#AsoEbiBella in @purplehousestiches1 Makeup- @aggiessignature

@bis__a for #fifibanks2020 Dress- @seamsbyabby X @ibbystyles Makeup- @divadivineatelier

@olufunmi_aj Hair styling @hairbysleame #fifibanks2020

Groom & his #Squad in @amdiddyy

@alex_unusual Stylist- @medlinboss Designer @africcana Hair stylist @dvreloaded Makeup @karenstouch Photography @tope_horpload

@iamqueenjennifer

#AsoEbiBella

@_oluwabukola__

@ifyokoye1

@team_nhyira

Photo- @ts.imagery_events

@officialomoborty in @lolarsfinesse

@durelo 📸- @elochike

@zee_madakee

@timidakolo Photo @busoladakolo

@dineomoeketsi in @khosinkosi 📸 @thisissolo

@sonialareinaa_official

@misstylove x @kehney

@pedrology11 in @jeffurbanclothing

Dress- @tqbt_

@temifitness

Outfit by @jayrayfashion

Photo- @iconicphotography_

Outfit- @notribeclothing

@aladukeh Makeup- @mo_dees

#MobAyo20 Photo- @euclase_ltd Planner- @lh_events MUA- @sb_artistry Groom’s outfit- @kimonokollection

Kids!

@heiresscouturenigeria  Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography Mummy and me outfits @heiresscouturenigeria Makeup @oteniaramakeovers Okuku @pees_touch

@debbie_beecroft Makeup- @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry Photographed by @zealsphotography

@queenola2  Outfit @queenajokescloset Makeup @rubyzainbeauty Shot by @ts.imagery_events

Photo- @kapturephotogenic

@dike___varotine

Outfit- @colordkidz f

Makeup & Headwrap- @ozytouch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

