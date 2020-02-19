Style
Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Osifo & All The Best Dressed Stars At “Who’s The Boss” Premiere
The star-studded premiere for Who’s The Boss held over the weekend in Lagos and as expected your favourite celebrities brought their fashion A-Game.
From Ini Dima-Okojie to Jemima Osunde, the attendees dressed up according to the title of the movie in outfits that wowed.
Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities at the event and VOTE your favourite looks on www.bellanaijastyle.com.
Jemima Osunde
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Outfit : @julyetpeters
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Accessories : @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit
Hair @cletus_bishop