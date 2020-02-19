Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Osifo & All The Best Dressed Stars At “Who’s The Boss” Premiere

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The star-studded premiere for Who’s The Boss held over the weekend in Lagos and as expected your favourite celebrities brought their fashion A-Game.

From Ini Dima-Okojie to Jemima Osunde, the attendees dressed up according to the title of the movie in outfits that wowed.

Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities at the event and VOTE your favourite looks on www.bellanaijastyle.com.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Outfit @adeysoile
Makeup @riseandglambeauty
Hair @bernardsmiless

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Suit @somobysomo

Lilian Afegbai

Suit: @julyetpeters
Makeup: @marcxpro
Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Linda Osifo

Outfit @julyetpeters
Makeup @adalinebeauty

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez
Outfit : @julyetpeters
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Accessories : @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit
Hair @cletus_bishop

Lota Chukwu

Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Makeup: @jmsignature
Styling: @stylepundit

Who was your Best Dressed at The “Who’s The Boss Movie Premiere?

VOTE NOW ON www.bellanaijastyle.com

