BNRSVP Events this Weekend

***

Poetry Club

Don’t miss out on another exciting Thursday with Host Torpedo Mascaw, on Music & poetry.

Date: Thursday, Februaury 20, 2020.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Kohinoor Lagos, 72 Kusenla Road, Ikate Elegushi Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 07062822038

Sip & Paint

Hey BellaNaijarians! Come Sip & Paint at The Metaphor! It combines the fun and relaxation of a party with the challenge of a class, guided by an art instructor. Every guest works at individual easels to create a masterpiece suitable for framing, for a fee of 8,000 Naira which includes bottomless wine.

Date: Thursday, February 20 – Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

Fresh Fire Conference Abuja

Hello sister, Are you on fire for God? Do you want to be on FIRE FOR GOD? This is the year of #revival. “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” -Acts 1:8. Join ‘The Deborah Generation, Fresh Fire Conference Abuja!’.

ONE NIGHT STAND with MC Abbey

I Laff Comedy Club presents a Valentine special edition tagged, “ONE NIGHT STAND with MC Abbey”

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk’s Philosophy

You’re invited to the Friday Ritual Night with Etuk Ubong + The Etuk’s Philosophy and a special guest Blessing Tangban at the Truth for a fee of N500.

Date: Friday, February 21 & Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 11 PM| 7 PM

Venue: 112 Akerele Road, Off Shiita, Surulere, Lagos.

Vellvett Grill And Lounge

It’s another ‪Friday Night‬ Series at Vellvett Grill And Lounge this Friday. It’s going to be lit as we rock off to amazing music by Flexy Dj and John Banji!! So come through 💃🏽

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: ‪19B Idejo street‬, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

Economies of the New Decade – The Winning Agenda

The RCCG Christ The Lord Parish Lekki presents its first Economic Summit 2020 tagged “Economies of the New Decade – The Winning Agenda”. The purpose of the economic summit is to create opportunities for individual development and achievement of personal goals.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Christ the Lord Central Parish Auditorium, 1-5 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Let’s Work Out with Abimbola Craig

Who’s ready for a cardio dance session? Come over this weekend as Three Crowns kick-off the 30 Days Fitness challenge with a special guest, actress and producer, Abimbola Craig. Come have a great time working on your bodies.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Lincs Café Fitness, Winnie Supermarket Open Space 112, Ogudu Road, Lagos.

Sinach Live in Concert (SLIC 2020)

One of Nigeria’s finest gospel artiste, Sinach is celebrating 30 years in the music ministry. The purpose of SLIC 2020 is to promote excellence in the gospel music genre, providing a platform that connects Sinach to her numerous fans who continuously have requested for a replication of the live recording experiences in foreign lands.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox

Film Making 101 with James Abinibi

James Abinibi, a Film Director, Producer, and Writer will be sharing how he gets inspiration from his environment and sometimes shared experiences, this weekend at Filmmaking 101, which offers an opportunity to gain knowledge and actionable insights into the trends that are shaping the industry. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Mbari Uno (House of Collaboration), 10C Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos.

RSVP: mbariuno.com

BarBar Lagos

Are you ready to rumblleeeeee? Come catch the pre-party of the highly anticipated WILDER vs. FURY fight at BarBar Lagos!! Stay as long as you want to get yourself ready! As always, come ready to have a good time and party the night away.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: BarBar Lagos, 15 Victoria Arobieke, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Nigeria (located off Admiralty Way).

RSVP: Email

The Chronicles of Ushbebe

Comedy at it’s finest is definitely a MUST at Ushbebe’s The Chronicles of Ushbebe happening this weekend. Come prepared to experience premium comedy performances that will blow your mind!

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox

Road to Glory

Boxing After Dark pathway to Eko Boxing Brawl presents grassroots boxing project, tagged “Road to Glory” which is happening this weekend and you don’t even want to miss this for anything.

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Venue: Alagbado, Adura Field, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox

Mainland Book Cafe

Mainland Book Cafe is hosting its 2nd #MBCMeetup in the year 2020. This February, we’re reading and discussing “Efo Riro” by author Iquo Dianaabasi. There will be discussions over chops and drinks. Don’t forget to come along with your friends!

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Workstation, 3rd Floor, Maryland Mall, 360 Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

RSVP: mainlandbookcafe

Joeboy’s Jollof Convos

Hey BNers! Come chill with music star, Joeboy, for great conversations, good food and listen to his journey at Jollof Convos this weekend. Limited spaces are available. You don’t want to miss this.

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Atmosphere Rooftop, Lekki 1 (Beside the Place).

RSVP: jollofconvos