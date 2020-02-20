The She-EO 7.0’s All-Star Panel in Lagos was Inspiring, Impactful & Life-transforming | See For Yourself

The seventh edition of She-EO, an initiative of House of Ganiyah, a safe platform for women of African descent to hold important conversations that matter, was nothing short of excellent.

The recently concluded 7th edition was billed to be the most impactful She-EO event organized yet, and every second of the event, which held on the 25th of January 2020 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, was no doubt the highlight of the weekend for many who attended.

A total of 17 amazing personalities graced the hot seats of various enlightening segments, leaving approximately 100 women at the venue very interested, as they took turns to respond to questions and sharing inspiring stories of relationship and family struggles, infertility, assaults, workplace challenges, and business endeavor for the entire duration of the program.

The producer and convener of She-EO, Tope Fajingbesi Balogun, described the edition as a mission fulfilled when she hosted the first female elected deputy governor, Sinatu Ojikutu on the hot seat. The former deputy governor charged the women to make a mark in their respective roles, in order to create avenues for more women to be entrusted with huge responsibilities.

In addition to Alhaja Ojikutu, other speakers who graced She-EO 7.0 included, Amina Oyagbola, the Visioneer Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR); Psychologists Summayyah Sadiq and Eyitayo Iyortim; Country Manager of Android Partnerships in Nigeria, Teju Ajani; and CEO of Rhythm and Flow Dance and Yoga Studio, Fatima Umar Shehu. The She-EO 7.0 stage also featured two male speakers, Dimeji Salaudeen (Partner, KPMG) and Lere Baale (CEO, Business School Netherlands) who produced arguably the most interesting and enlightening segment of the day with their witty responses to questions about male perspectives on a wide variety of topics related to love, relationships, career, and financial success

The immediate feedback on the event was mind-blowing, with attendees expressing and describing how empowering, liberating, inspiring, life-transforming, and relevant the program was. The next edition of She-EO will be hosted in Abuja on March 21st.

See more photos from the event below: