Connect with us

Events

The She-EO 7.0’s All-Star Panel in Lagos was Inspiring, Impactful & Life-transforming | See For Yourself

Events Promotions

Here are some of the Best Fashion Looks & Highlights from the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Lagos Polo Tournament 🏇🏾

Events

MTN Foundation, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs commemorate 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

We've got more Deets from the Launch of ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ + Spot your faves 😍

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

Events

33 Photos from the BRIT Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Events

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at UNIBEN was Edgy & Fun on Every Level! Here's the Scoop

Events

The Big Birthday Bash treated Celebrities & Guests born in January to an Amazing Partayyy + February is Next in Line 🎉

Events Music

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Events

The She-EO 7.0’s All-Star Panel in Lagos was Inspiring, Impactful & Life-transforming | See For Yourself

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The seventh edition of She-EO, an initiative of House of Ganiyah, a safe platform for women of African descent to hold important conversations that matter, was nothing short of excellent.

The recently concluded 7th edition was billed to be the most impactful She-EO event organized yet, and every second of the event, which held on the 25th of January 2020 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, was no doubt the highlight of the weekend for many who attended.

A total of 17 amazing personalities graced the hot seats of various enlightening segments, leaving approximately 100 women at the venue very interested, as they took turns to respond to questions and sharing inspiring stories of relationship and family struggles, infertility, assaults, workplace challenges, and business endeavor for the entire duration of the program.

The producer and convener of She-EO, Tope Fajingbesi Balogun, described the edition as a mission fulfilled when she hosted the first female elected deputy governor, Sinatu Ojikutu on the hot seat. The former deputy governor charged the women to make a mark in their respective roles, in order to create avenues for more women to be entrusted with huge responsibilities.

In addition to Alhaja Ojikutu, other speakers who graced She-EO 7.0 included, Amina Oyagbola, the Visioneer Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR); Psychologists Summayyah Sadiq and Eyitayo Iyortim; Country Manager of Android Partnerships in Nigeria, Teju Ajani; and CEO of Rhythm and Flow Dance and Yoga Studio, Fatima Umar Shehu. The She-EO 7.0 stage also featured two male speakers, Dimeji Salaudeen (Partner, KPMG) and Lere Baale (CEO, Business School Netherlands) who produced arguably the most interesting and enlightening segment of the day with their witty responses to questions about male perspectives on a wide variety of topics related to love, relationships, career, and financial success

The immediate feedback on the event was mind-blowing, with attendees expressing and describing how empowering, liberating, inspiring, life-transforming, and relevant the program was. The next edition of She-EO will be hosted in Abuja on March 21st.

See more photos from the event below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Tope Imasekha of Women Impacting Nigeria (WIN) is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php