BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Social Media Week Lagos

HUMAN.X, SMW Lagos theme for 2020 will lead an important conversation focused on what it means to take a human-first and experience-driven approach to innovation across industries, our communities and the continent.

Date: Monday, February 24 – Friday, February 28, 2020.

Venue: Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

RSVP: smwlagos

Sip & Paint

Hey BellaNaijarians! Come Sip & Paint at The Metaphor! It combines the fun and relaxation of a party with the challenge of a class, guided by an art instructor. Every guest works at individual easels to create a masterpiece suitable for framing, for a fee of 8,000 Naira which includes bottomless wine.

Date: Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

Lagos Theatre Festival: Going Out of Bounds

Are you ready?…. 4 Days, 100 Events, 20 Venues, 1 City… One of the largest theatre festival in West Africa, with thousands of people in attendance, is happening to live this weekend. Come and see creativity at its peak, network and connect with great minds in the industry. And most definitely have fun!

Date: Friday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1, 2020.

RSVP: lagostheatrefestival

Fireboy in a Showcase Experience

Hey, BNers in the city of Port-Harcourt! Pure live music awaits you with YBNL star, Fireboy and it is going to be ‘Mad O’…

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Jevinik, GRA Port Harcourt.

RSVP: cultureshopng

Hate Mail

Who loves them some intriguing drama? Well, we have one for you. This play is titled, “Hate Mail”, an epistolary play, with two actors reading letters and other correspondence. It tells the story of Timi, a spoiled rich kid who meets his match in Elizabeth, an artist. It stars Timi Charles Fadipe & Tosin Adeyemi. It promises to be interesting and full of intrigue.

Date: Friday, February 28 – Sunday, February 1, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kongis Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox

Spice Fridays

Spice Route is back with another edition of “Spice Fridays”, bringing you the best of Afro-house, hip hop, Afro beats, and pop every Friday night and also come party with Sensei.

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020.

Time: 10 PM.

RSVP: 08080208080 or 019037777.

Walk 4 Hope

CBA Foundation is committed to promoting the protection of widows and vulnerable children in Nigeria. Join them to raise awareness for this cause with our Walk for Hope this weekend.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Stage Fireboy Live in Concert

The Stage is about to be LIT with Fireboy live in Enugu. The music star is coming through for his fans and the event will feature top musicians and celebrities. Don’t even miss this!

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kobb Civic Centre, Polo Park Mall, Enugu.

RSVP: nairabox

The Vanskere Mentorship Program

It is even bigger and better, the 3rd edition of The Vanskere Mentorship Program is back. The Speakers for the event are, Evans Akere- Vanskere, Moriam Musa, Adedayo David Eweje and Ejiro Amos Tafiri.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Sweet Sensation Building, 62 Isaac John, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Love Island

Come and enjoy the party of a lifetime as EFFERVESCENCE presents Love Island, happening this weekend. Beverly Naya, DJ Neptune, Nenny B, Crowd Controller and many more will be there.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru.

Techpoint SME Clinic 2020

Are you a small business owner? Do you want to accelerate your business in 2020? If yes, then attend Techpoint SME Clinic 2020. At the training, you’ll learn, How to take your business online, Data analysis for small businesses, Social media marketing, Online customer communication and How to sell online, among other tips and hacks you can use to grow your business. You’ll also have the opportunity to network with other businesses and technology solution providers that will help influence the growth of your business.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: SMEClinic

Lagos Tour 2020

Sceptre Tourism is organising a Lagos based cultural-historical tour visiting major cultural and historical sites In Lagos. There will be refreshments, tour after-party, organised transportation to & fro, fun Games and lots more.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Ikeja City Mall, 194 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

Telling Your Story From a Place of Strength With Onye Ubanatu

In this session with Producer, Director and seasoned Content Creator, Onye Ubanatu, wants to inspire you on how to tell our own stories. This is open to creatives from all genre because this session will take you on a journey into how to create your own reality (the life you seek), through telling your own story from a place of strength as a creative entrepreneur.

Hike to Kubwa Hills

Hey BNers in Abuja, we’ve got something for you1 If you are as excited as we then get your hiking boots ready to go on a hiking adventure.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Time: 6 AM.

Venue: Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja
RSVP: Happytrails / 07033101967 or 08100816253

Soirée Sundays at Xhale

Come vibe with the industry at Xhale every Sunday.