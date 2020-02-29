Pearl Thusi celebrates Being an African Woman in SCHICK Magazine’s New Issue

Connect with us

South-African actress, model, TV host, radio personality and fashion icon, Pearl Thusi is the cover girl for SCHICK Magazine‘s 8th issue themed – “The New Decade Issue”.

The quarterly publication gets into an exclusive in-depth chat with Pearl on being the upcoming lead character in Africa’s first Netflix Original Series, Queen Sono, the growth within her 16-year long career, life as a mother to two young daughters and self-worth.

See excerpts of the interview below:

On Being a Mother
I think to allow your girl child to leave the house without a sense of self-worth is setting them up for failure.”

On Queen Sono
I felt the story reflects many of us women in society today. Although Queen has exaggerated physical strength, she also has internal issues she’s trying to deal with, and regardless of these, she goes out to fight for the world and what’s right. Women must know that we are strong and that whatever the circumstances are, we can surpass them, because we already are heroes which is reflected [in the series]

On Being an African Woman
I don’t know if there’s anyone that works harder than an African woman but they still come through for their homes, families, communities, and countries. Women must know that we are strong and that whatever the circumstances are, we can surpass th-em, because we already are heroes.

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: @SimiEsiri
Creative Director: @TitiAdesa
Photography: @EmmanuelOyeleke
Styling: @TheStyleInfidel
Makeup: @BimpeOnakoya
Hair: @FemooStudios

