Connect with us

Style

These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!

Style

All the Looks From Lady Biba's Curvy Collection You Need to See ASAP

Style

We Fell In Love With Thebe Magugu's Ipopeng Ext. Exhibition at Paris Fashion Week - Here's Why

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 325

Style

Ogo Offodile Just Reminded Us: No One Does Minimalism Quite Like Her

Style

The BN Style Recap: These Are The Top Stories You Need To Read This Week!

Style

Pearl Thusi talks about Leading Africa's 1st Netflix Series in Cosmopolitan SA's New Issue

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week:Temi Otedola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Dineo Moeketsi And More

Style

The New Wana Sambo Collection is for Stylish Women Who Conquer!

BN TV Style

Vogue takes us Behind the Scenes of Serena Williams' NYFW Collection Debut

Style

These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Beverly Naya, and more were among the best in the Nollywood that showed up in style for the AMVCA exclusive nominees cocktail.

The party was held ahead of the 7th edition of the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Trust our favourite stars to step out to party in head-turning looks.

From Sharon Ooja Egwurube‘s pretty little romper to Jemima Osunde‘s elegant look, keep scrolling to see who made our best-dressed list.

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Romper @somobysomo 
Makeup @makeupkwin
Bag @gedebe @thepoloavenue
Shoes @ysl 

Beverly Naya

Outfit – @mazelle.studio
Makeup- @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair- @hairassuredltd

Ini Dima-Okojie

Dress: Custom @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup @riseandglambeauty
Hair @bernardsmiless

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez
Hair: @hairbybeesroots
Outfit : @flat17studio
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Styling: @stylepundit
Photography: @imageenthusiast 

Oyebade Adebimpe

Wearing @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Styled by @styleattitudestudio
Makeup by @bosbos_mua
Wig via @beckiewithdgoodhair
Hair styled by @hairbyope_smade

Who was your Best Dressed at The AMVCA7 Nominees Cocktail Party?

VOTE NOW on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dear Nigerians These Public Policies Affect You… Don’t Stay Silent!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: As You Journey Through Adultin’…

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php