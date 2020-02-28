Style
These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!
Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Beverly Naya, and more were among the best in the Nollywood that showed up in style for the AMVCA exclusive nominees cocktail.
The party was held ahead of the 7th edition of the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Trust our favourite stars to step out to party in head-turning looks.
From Sharon Ooja Egwurube‘s pretty little romper to Jemima Osunde‘s elegant look, keep scrolling to see who made our best-dressed list.
Jemima Osunde
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Hair: @hairbybeesroots
Outfit : @flat17studio
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Styling: @stylepundit
Photography: @imageenthusiast
Oyebade Adebimpe
Wearing @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Styled by @styleattitudestudio
Makeup by @bosbos_mua
Wig via @beckiewithdgoodhair
Hair styled by @hairbyope_smade