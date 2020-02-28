All the Looks From Lady Biba’s Curvy Collection You Need to See ASAP

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a statment from the brand:

‘In the last seven years, the Lady Biba brand has been dedicated to meeting the needs of professional working women. It’s our goal to ensure that our Lady Bosses feel beautiful in their own skin in our pieces.

In that spirit, we are finally happy to announce the launch of our Lady Biba Curvy Collection. This is a step that has been in the works for a couple of years. From inception we commenced the Lady Biba Line with size 6 – 16, and only last year, included the size 18 to our line.

Despite this, we realized that we were yet to cater to the needs our Lady Bosses who didn’t fall under our current sizing and we recognized that it was imperative to we extend our sizing. Hence the release of our Lady Biba Curvy line which caters for Lady Bosses between the sizes of 18 – 24. This collection featuring our best-selling classic pieces such the Adesua dress, Cairo dress, Wilma dress, and our recently released Ehinome dress from our latest collection using inspiring women from different fields as our muses.’

The Collection features Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, an On -air personality at the The Beat 99.9 FM and the Founder/CEO of Gbemisoke Shoes, a female foot wear outfit that caters to women with larger feet sizes with which we are collaborating with at the launch; Jumoke Michael Ojo, Creative Director and Head Master Bar Attendant of Mandies Cocktails Limited, which provides cocktail catering services and owns a training school called the Hospitality Bar Academy, which trains and equips start-ups with skills needed in the hospitality industry; and Owanate George, a model and one time radio presenter, whose passion for education and teaching, led her into the academic field. We believe that these women are powerful in their diverse industries and make the perfect curvy combination. The great part is that the standard prices of the pieces of the styles remain the same and subsequently, our line sizing will include size 6 – 24 on new collection releases!

The Lady Biba Curvy Collection launches this weekend on Sunday, 1st of March, at the Lady Biba Space 13, Taiye Olowu street, off Victoria Arobieke street, Lekki Phase 1 from 12: 00 noon

Credits
Hair: @anneeliserealhair
Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty
Shoes: @gbemisokeshoes
Photography: @kingmartins_
Location: @justgorgeousco
Muses:
@owanate_george
@gbemioo
@growthbyjay

