I’m Totally in Love with You! Chidera & Obi’s Wedding #LoveandCO2020

Chidera and Obi‘s wedding will give you that wow expression. Following their traditional wedding in Owerri, the couple moved down to Lagos to perform the religious rites. The couple gave us a strong sight to see at their white wedding. From the father-daughter dance to the groom-mother dance and lots of other interesting moments at the ceremony. Their wedding will honestly leave you wanting more.

Their traditional wedding in Owerri was a grand celebration of love and culture. It fully spotlighted the Igbo culture. It started with the introduction if families, the Igbankwu ceremony and also the reception. Keep scrolling to see all the awesome moments from their day.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy, love and happiness.

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Bride: @fl0wer__bomb

Photography: @bighweddings

Second trad outfit: @ibilolaogundipe

Makeup(Trad): @Kacheeglam

Hair: @styled_by_nenishea

Beads: @riellasbeads

Team: @le_coles @sanisegunkabir

Makeup : @adammakenneth

Hair: @tasalahq

Videography: @cinematicsng

Dress: @bridesandbabies

Decor: @aquarianluxury

Planner (White Wedding): @marcusmith_events

Team: @nonso_okoye | @i_koye | @blvckcreed_ | @mayor_tony