I’m Totally in Love with You! Chidera & Obi’s Wedding #LoveandCO2020

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

Chidera and Obi‘s wedding will give you that wow expression. Following their traditional wedding in Owerri, the couple moved down to Lagos to perform the religious rites. The couple gave us a strong sight to see at their white wedding.  From the father-daughter dance to the groom-mother dance and lots of other interesting moments at the ceremony. Their wedding will honestly leave you wanting more.

Their traditional wedding in Owerri was a grand celebration of love and culture. It fully spotlighted the Igbo culture. It started with the introduction if families, the Igbankwu ceremony and also the reception. Keep scrolling to see all the awesome moments from their day.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy, love and happiness.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

The fun doesn’t end here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

 

Credits

Bride: @fl0wer__bomb
Photography@bighweddings
Second trad outfit: @ibilolaogundipe
Makeup(Trad)@Kacheeglam
Hair@styled_by_nenishea
Beads@riellasbeads
Team@le_coles @sanisegunkabir
Makeup@adammakenneth
Hair@tasalahq
Videography: @cinematicsng
Dress@bridesandbabies
Decor@aquarianluxury
Planner (White Wedding)@marcusmith_events
Team@nonso_okoye | @i_koye | @blvckcreed_@mayor_tony

  1. Ronks

    February 24, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    What a beautiful beautiful bride and wedding

css.php