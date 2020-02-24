It’s an Epic Fall for Harvey Weinstein as he is found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Rape

It is game over for one of Hollywood’s most famous movie executives, Harvey Weinstein, who has been found guilty of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury.

Since 2017, several women, including Hollywood celebrities, have come forward to file sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, at the New York Supreme Court, took five days to reach their verdict. According to the New York Times, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of two counts, criminal sexual assault in the first degree, for forcing oral sex on the former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, and rape in the third degree, for raping a woman in a New York hotel in 2013, The Guardian reports.

The count carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of up to 25 years.

After the verdict was read, Harvey Weinstein was escorted with handcuffs out of the courtroom limping and sent to jail to await his sentencing on 11 March.

This is an epic fall for the music mogul, who won several awards under the umbrella of the Weinstein Company which “produced or distributed films that have been nominated for 341 awards and have won 81”. Harvey Weinstein himself got nominated twice, winning Best Picture as a producer of “Shakespeare in Love“ in 1999.

Sadly, the lavish lifestyle he once enjoyed will soon be replaced by a New York state prison cell.