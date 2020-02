So sweet!

It’s no news that today is Valentine’s Day and couples are currently making us jealous on social media.

Stephanie Coker just got gifted a brand Bentley as a Valentine’s gift and push present for birthing baby Ariella.

She shared the photos of herself sitting pretty inside her car and captioned it,

Push Present Valentines Edition. Thank you ❤️

Congrats!

Photo Credit: stephaniecoker