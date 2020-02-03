Style
The 4 Most Standout Looks At the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020
You already saw the statement-making red carpet from The Moët Film Gala , and you probably checked out some of the first looks on the red carpet too. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg—Lagos is always filled to the brim with glamorous happenings , and the Moët & Chandon Film Gala happens to be one of the chicest by far.
Seeing as Moët & Chandon is the official sponsor of the event, it comes as no surprise that the style was so.. Well, luxurious. The gala’s hosts, Bovi and Beverly Naya were on hand to steer the event and they brought the fashion heat. Read on to see who else was in attendance.
From Toke Makinwa‘s take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by 2207byTBally dress to Eku Edewor’s unbelievably ethereal look , keep scrolling to see our best looks from the #MoëtFilmGala.
Eku Edewor
Makeup @merakibyonome
Dress @tsemayebinitie
Toke Makinwa
Dress: @2207bytbally
Stylist: @dami_oke
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair – @bernardsmiless
Photography- @tobi.olajolo
Jemima Osunde
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Dress: @flat17studio
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Accessories : @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit
Lilian Afegbai
Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @marcxpro
Hair styled: @ivys_place_
Photography: @praise_that_photographer