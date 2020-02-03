The 4 Most Standout Looks At the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

 on

You already saw the statement-making red carpet from The Moët Film Gala , and you probably checked out some of the first looks on the red carpet too. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg—Lagos is always filled to the brim with glamorous happenings , and the Moët & Chandon Film Gala happens to be one of the chicest by far.

Seeing as Moët & Chandon is the official sponsor of the event, it comes as no surprise that the style was so.. Well, luxurious. The gala’s hosts, Bovi and Beverly Naya were on hand to steer the event and they brought the fashion heat. Read on to see who else was in attendance.

From Toke Makinwa‘s take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by  2207byTBally dress to Eku Edewor’s  unbelievably ethereal look , keep scrolling to see our best looks from the #MoëtFilmGala.

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Dress @tsemayebinitie

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @2207bytbally
Stylist:  @dami_oke
Makeup:  @anitabrows
Hair – @bernardsmiless

Photography- @tobi.olajolo

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez
Dress: @flat17studio
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Accessories : @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit

Lilian Afegbai

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @marcxpro
Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Photography: @praise_that_photographer

