The 4 Most Standout Looks At the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020

You already saw the statement-making red carpet from The Moët Film Gala , and you probably checked out some of the first looks on the red carpet too. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg—Lagos is always filled to the brim with glamorous happenings , and the Moët & Chandon Film Gala happens to be one of the chicest by far.

Seeing as Moët & Chandon is the official sponsor of the event, it comes as no surprise that the style was so.. Well, luxurious. The gala’s hosts, Bovi and Beverly Naya were on hand to steer the event and they brought the fashion heat. Read on to see who else was in attendance.

From Toke Makinwa‘s take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by 2207byTBally dress to Eku Edewor’s unbelievably ethereal look , keep scrolling to see our best looks from the #MoëtFilmGala.

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Dress @tsemayebinitie

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @2207bytbally

Stylist: @dami_oke

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair – @bernardsmiless

Photography- @tobi.olajolo

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Dress: @flat17studio

Fabric: @cottonsandwools

Accessories : @stylepundit

Styling: @stylepundit

Lilian Afegbai

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand

Mua: @marcxpro

Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Photography: @praise_that_photographer

