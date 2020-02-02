Style
The Moët Film Gala : Here’s Your First Look at What Your Fave Celebrities Wore On The Red Carpet
It’s the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020 night! The annual event which is now in its 2nd edition is aimed at celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry during one night of glamour, fine dining and of course fashion.
The exclusive guest list includes starlets, industry cognoscenti, and celebrities and the red carpet is definitely going to be a glamorous one!
From Toke Makinwa‘s stunning take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by 2207byTBally dress to Michelle Dede‘s Lisa Folawiyo Studio look , keep scrolling to see what our favourite stars are wearing to the #moetfilmgala and follow us on @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.
Eku Edewor
Makeup @merakibyonome
Dress @tsemayebinitie
Lilian Afegbai
Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @marcxpro
Hair styled: @ivys_place_
Photography: @praise_that_photographer
Jemima Osunde
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Dress: @flat17studio
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Accessories : @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit
Chy Nwakanma
Dress: custom @soluchbysoso
Bag @gabinobags
Accessories: @olaedom
Stylist @thestyle_architect
Toke Makinwa
Dress: @2207bytbally
Stylist: @dami_oke
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair – @bernardsmiless
Photography- @tobi.olajolo
Bridget Chigbufue
Wearing @ujuestelo
Accessories @ceezysstyling
Michelle Dede
Dress @lisafolawiyo_studio
Makeup @jhulesb
Hair @adefunkeee
Stylist: @dami_oke in @2207bytbally
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Makeup: @anitabrows
Photography: @tobi.olajolo