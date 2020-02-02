The Moët Film Gala : Here’s Your First Look at What Your Fave Celebrities Wore On The Red Carpet

It’s the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020 night! The annual event which is now in its 2nd edition is aimed at celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry during one night of glamour, fine dining and of course fashion.

The exclusive guest list includes starlets, industry cognoscenti, and celebrities and the red carpet is definitely going to be a glamorous one!

From Toke Makinwa‘s stunning take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by 2207byTBally dress to Michelle Dede‘s Lisa Folawiyo Studio look , keep scrolling to see what our favourite stars are wearing to the #moetfilmgala and follow us on @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Dress @tsemayebinitie

Lilian Afegbai

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand

Mua: @marcxpro

Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Photography: @praise_that_photographer

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Dress: @flat17studio

Fabric: @cottonsandwools

Accessories : @stylepundit

Styling: @stylepundit

Chy Nwakanma

Dress: custom @soluchbysoso

Bag @gabinobags

Accessories: @olaedom

Stylist @thestyle_architect

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @2207bytbally

Stylist: @dami_oke

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair – @bernardsmiless

Photography- @tobi.olajolo

Bridget Chigbufue

Wearing @ujuestelo

Accessories @ceezysstyling

Michelle Dede

Dress @lisafolawiyo_studio

Makeup @jhulesb

Hair @adefunkeee

Stylist: @dami_oke in @2207bytbally

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Makeup: @anitabrows

Photography: @tobi.olajolo

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle for more! For even more African fashion, beauty and lifestyle check out www.bellanaijastyle.com