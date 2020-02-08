The Unexpected Trends Didi Olomide Nailed at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

There’s no question that Didi Olomide is a style aficionado – and her nonstop, fashionable schedule around the City of Lights is nothing short of enviable. This season, Didi took to the streets of the French capital in a variety of super chic and risk-taking outfits.

Whether she’s partying it up with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, or strutting the streets before the show – she gave us looks that ranged from luxury athleisure to Old Hollywood vixen.

Scroll to see all her show stopping style moments at Paris Haute Couture Week below.

in @bluemarbleparis

At the @kitsune show

At the @casablancabrand AW20/21 show

Photograohy @gettyimages @phraule

@axlejozeph @imadskhairiph @gettyimages @balmain @kcdworldwide

Wearing @jacquemus

Makeup @diormakeup @richiemakeup

Photography @charlesmartinon / @florenciamelefabris

Photography @edwardspict @getty @imadskhairiph

Photography @axlejozeph

Wearing @azzaro_official

@olomidedidi

Hair by @ciaracoiffure

Make up by @richiemakeup

i

Wearing @jpgaultierofficial

Wearing @fenty Photography @gagarin303

Wearing @nanushka