Connect with us

Style

The Unexpected Trends Didi Olomide Nailed at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Issa Rae is the Glowing Cover Star for Who What Wear Magazine February Issue 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 322

Promotions Style

To Mark its 75th Anniversary, British Council celebrates the Nigerian Fashion Industry for Growth & Global Relevance

Style

Eku Edewor Just Gave Us The Major Fashion Moment We’ve Been Waiting For All 2020

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Bonang Matheba & Hauwa Allahbura in Erica Moore Brand

Movies & TV Style

Even in Black & White Rita Dominic Still Rules

Style

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories Your Wardrobe Will Thank You For This Week!

Music Style

We Can't Get Over how Good Flavour Looks in a Suit 😍

Style

Busola Dakolo Found Her Voice In The Midst Of Adversity

Style

The Unexpected Trends Didi Olomide Nailed at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There’s no question that Didi Olomide is a style aficionado – and her nonstop, fashionable schedule around the City of Lights is nothing short of enviable. This season, Didi took to the streets of the French capital in a variety of super chic and risk-taking outfits.

Whether she’s partying it up with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, or strutting the streets before the show – she gave us looks that ranged from luxury athleisure to Old Hollywood vixen.

Scroll to see all her show stopping style moments at Paris Haute Couture Week below.

in  @bluemarbleparis

At the @kitsune show

At the @casablancabrand AW20/21 show

Photograohy @gettyimages @phraule

@axlejozeph @imadskhairiph @gettyimages @balmain @kcdworldwide

Wearing @jacquemus
Makeup @diormakeup @richiemakeup
Photography @charlesmartinon / @florenciamelefabris

Photography @edwardspict @getty @imadskhairiph

Photography @axlejozeph

Wearing @azzaro_official

@olomidedidi

Hair by @ciaracoiffure

Make up by @richiemakeup

i

Wearing @jpgaultierofficial

Wearing @fenty  Photography @gagarin303

Wearing @nanushka

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php