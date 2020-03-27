This Note from Adesua to Banky W for his Birthday Is Making Us Feel All Warm & Fuzzy Inside

It’s Banky W‘s birthday today and Adesua Etomi-Wellington has penned one of the sweetest messages for her baby.

Read her ardent birthday note below:

It’s my babys birthdayyyyyyyyyyy. @bankywellington

Olubankole, what a man? What a mighty good man.

This is the 3rd birthday we are sharing as a couple and I have seen you blossom and flourish and become all God has called you to be.

You are many things my love…Incredibly talented, unbelievably intelligent, wise beyond your years, generous, compassionate, hardworking, patient, loving, kind, loyal, and so much more

Thank you for being the human being that you are Bubba. For being my best friend, my biggest cheerleader, my confidant and for being the best husband I could have ever dreamt of having.

God dey create and he certainly took time to create you.

I have learnt to be kinder, gentler, more generous through watching you

I am a better person just by knowing you.

The lord shield you…remember, he didn’t say the weapons won’t be formed…he said they won’t prosper. May you continue to dwell in the secret place of the most high.

Anyone that blesses you will be blessed, whomever curses you will be cursed, anyone that digs a pit for you will fall in it,

Nations shall rise and call you blessed, kings will not sit till you walk into the room. I bless you with the blessings of Abraham, Isaac and Israel. A city set upon a hill cannot be hidden. I declare that your glory will never be hidden.

Lies are only for a moment but truth will continue forever (proverbs 12:19- NCV) and you my darling, are the truth. I love you longtime. Truly, madly, deeply.

Replying to the heart-melting message, Banky W wrote:

Pls who is cutting onions here?! Baby I’m a strong African King I can’t be out here shedding tearssss 😩😩🥺🥺 best birthday message of all time. Thank you so much Shuga, I love you SCATTER and I’m grateful for you. ❤️❤️😍😍😘😘 – And thank you everyone, I’m grateful.

Photo Credit: adesuaetomi