BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Isabella Peschardt, Nyane Lebajoa, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi And More

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

From Bisola Aiyeola to Mercy Eke, These Were the Most Glamorous Beauty Looks at #AMVCA7

Sola Sobowale is Giving Us a Reason to Smile this Friday

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Beverly Osu , Adut Akech Bior, Vanessa Gyimah And More

Foluke Sowumi is Celebrating Heroic Women & Barrier Breakers with the "Obinrin Akikanju" Series

This Video of Kylie giving Kendall a Makeover is too Cute | WATCH

Get Your Glow On with Body Organics' Skinfood Watermelon & Vitamin C Masque

Gert Johan-Coetzee Has Officially Gotten Into the Fragrance Business, and His New Campaign Is Gorge

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 mins ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

 Isabella Peschardt

Didi Olomide

Debbie  Beeko

Lungile Thabethe 

Kaylah Oniwo

Jackie Aina

 Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Sai Sankoh

Nyane Lebajoa

Lebo Jojo Gugunzula

 

Vote Now 

