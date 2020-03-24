Beauty
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Isabella Peschardt, Nyane Lebajoa, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi And More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!
Isabella Peschardt
Didi Olomide
Debbie Beeko
Lungile Thabethe
Kaylah Oniwo
Jackie Aina
Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
Sai Sankoh
Nyane Lebajoa
Lebo Jojo Gugunzula