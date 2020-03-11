BN Bridal: The Spring/Summer 2020 Jolie Bridal Collection

The new bridal line from Berta Bridal called the Jolie Bridal was specially designed for you. Each dress was designed to show off the uniqueness of the modern bride that is true to her style. From intricate embroidery to embellishment all combined to make a bride the centre of attention on her big day. If you are looking for silk, satin, lace or tulle, you’ll want to look through and pick out your favourite dress.

Here’s a description of the collection according to the designer:

With a brilliant and effortless design style, which varies from sophisticated boho to dramatic glam, this new line has it all. Bringing a new and refreshing take to bridal design, in a novel approach to what a bride is and what her boundaries are when choosing a dress for her big day. The Jolie Bridal colour palette is on the ivory range – from very light ivory, through champagne tones and all the way to different shades of nude. Each creation has its own colour within this range, that in many ways gives it its personality. The colours chosen for each creation weren’t random and they are meant to elevate each design in its own way. Even though it is bridal, but make it fashion.

Credits

Design Brand: @jolie.bridal