Glamour SA's April Cover Star is the Powerhouse & Businesswoman Connie Ferguson

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Glamour SA’s April 2020 cover star is actress and producer is Connie Ferguson.

The Botswana actress and producer looked stunning in the cover shot, and in the interview she opened up mental health and insecurities about her body.

Speaking about “The Body + Mind Issue”, Editor-in-Chief Nontando Mposo says:

We love Connie Ferguson, the powerhouse and businesswoman, and have watched her journey from darling Karabo in Generations to Rockville to hardcore gun toting and ruthless Queen, to running a production house. Connie has always been a trailblazer and as GLAMOUR we are super excited she is gracing our Mind & Body issue.

Connie looks fierce, daring and like a powerhouse that she is. In her interview, she opens up with us on her life , mental health, her body insecurities and family life. Connie, like you have never seen her before!!!!

 

Photo Credit: Glamour_sa | connie_ferguson

Related Topics:
