Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. of DottsMediaHouse is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Need a Clearly Defined Creative Process? Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Have You Covered

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: Content Marketing Mistakes Not To Make On International Women's Day

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is Pushing for Tech Development on Vanguard Allure’s Latest Issue

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

PiggyVest & Tizeti are among Africa's Top 10 Innovative Companies 👏🏾

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the light on Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., the CEO of DottsMediaHouse, a digital marketing agency established in 2015.

Tiwalola, following his passion for creating marketing solutions through the media, landed him a position as BlackBerry ambassador in Nigeria, where he helped the smartphone maker gain grounds across campuses in Nigeria.

After that, he joined a production company, before founding DottsMediaHouse. Since inception, Tiwalola has led his team in conceptualising and execution of about 100 social media campaigns for both local and international brands.

He’s also the founder of Zarafet Loaves, a bread bakery based in Lagos, Nigeria, and founded in 2017.

Tiwalola led his team to produce a first of its kind influencer marketing report in Nigeria, the Nigerian Influencer Marketing Report (NIMR), released in February of 2019. It  described as “a useful resource researched & designed to serve as reference material to brands, advertisers, marketing executives and influencers.”

In that same year, Tiwalola, through his Dotts Group, launched the Dotts Co-Working Space (DCWS) to provide affordable shared working-space for startups and individuals that own various forms of Small to Medium Enterprises.

Tiwalola also created Trendupp, an online platform for content creators in Africa to assist brands and agencies with their content creation needs and also help achieve seamless influencer marketing campaigns.

We celebrate Tiwalola for his contribution to the development of digital marketing in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him.

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

What Nigerian Employers Expect from Degree Holders Vs. What Nigerian Universities Produce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Rise Above Panic-Buying During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. of DottsMediaHouse is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: Content Marketing Mistakes Not To Make On International Women’s Day

