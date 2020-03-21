Style
We Think Eku Edewor’s #AMVCA7 Look Would Be A Fashion Forward Option For An Unconventional Bride
If wearing pants on your wedding day is part of your vision, you’re not alone. Several of our favourite celebrities and influencers have done just that in the past few years; and we love coming across options in designer bridal collections that cater to the woman who is interested in the unexpected.
Enter Eku Edewor’s #AMCVA7 look. Whilst this Weizdhurm Franklyn look may be not ornate enough for the main wedding look, we think this is a great fashion forward option for pre-wedding activities. And for BellaStylistas eschewing a major ceremony altogether this white suit would look incredible with a cloche hat and veil for a court wedding.
We adore how Eku styled this sculptural suit look and the level of detail on the sleeves and neckline is beyond!
Credits
Photo @deeds_art
Makeup @merakibyonome
Hair @taupe_salon
Outfit @weizdhurmfranklyn