BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on, and celebrate Dr. Cassandra Akinde, a health profession who’s passionate about health advocacy, human rights, humanitarian work, and environmental sustainability.

Cassandra is currently the Team Lead for The Neo Child Initiative, a non-profit which promotes child health awareness and sustainable education to empower them with healthy choices. Her work centres on helping the children understand that sound education and good health are vital determinants in ensuring their success as future leaders.

In her years of working with TNCI, she and her team have reached out to over five thousand children in schools on SDG education by organising inter-school essay competitions, workshops, research masterclasses, seminars and capacity building programmes.

She’s also the Deputy Director of Neo Childcare, a mobile and digital child health service reaching children in schools and connecting caregivers with seasoned healthcare professionals and appropriate health information.

At Neo Childcare, she assists in designing and implementing the strategic plans for the organization and ensures operational excellence through rigorous program evaluation and consistent quality of finance, communication, administration and tracking of resources.

Cassandra is a Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, with a focus on SDG 3: Good Health and Well being; SDG 4: Quality Education; and SDG17: Partnership of Goals.

She’s a 2019/2020 Chevening Scholar currently studying for her MSc in Tropical Medicine & International Health at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine where she’s also a Student Ambassador. She’s also a Campaign Champion at Save the Children UK and a Global Goodwill Ambassador for Health Advocacy in Nigeria.

We celebrate Cassandra for her work in the overall development of children across Nigeria, and we’re rooting for her.

