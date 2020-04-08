Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: These Style Stories Are The Best Antidote For A Bad Mood Right Now

Style

All The Times Liberian Fashionista Sarlea Mah Proved "More Is More"

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Zynnell Zuh, Olivia Arukwe, Sharon Ooja And More

Style

Simply Cyn Debuted Her Baby Bump in the Chicest Way

Style

BN Style: Kim Oprah Is Clearly Infatuated With These Trends

Beauty Style

Juliette Foxx's Shockingly Easy Makeup Routine Is Totally Perfect For Your Next Video Call

Style

All The Stellar Looks From the Ultimate Love NG TV Show Hosts, According to Celebrity Stylist Rhoda Ebun

Style

Nicole Chikwe Talks Self Care, Fitness & Content Creation During Self-Isolation On #BNStyleLIVE

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pastel On #BellaStylista: Issue 98!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 330

Style

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of April 5th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, April 5th : Who Was Your Fave?

@gabrielakinosho

#BellaStylista: Issue 98 | Love For Pastels

@ohemaa_clothing18_afric

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

