Inspired#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 2 hours ago on May 5, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Barack Obama.Nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDaybarack obama Don't MissPlaqad celebrates 3rd Anniversary with a Record of 15K Programme Members & 200 Million Paid Out to Members BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay