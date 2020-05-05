Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Plaqad celebrates 3rd Anniversary with a Record of 15K Programme Members & 200 Million Paid Out to Members

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Aysha Tofa of StartUp Kano is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired Promotions

Harvesters International Christian Centre donates Relief Packages in Response to COVID-19

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Barack Obama.

Nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Wuraola Ademola Shanu: 10 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Content Strategy

Temi Olajide: How Motherhood Has Evolved Over the Past 25 Years

Advertisement
css.php