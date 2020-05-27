Makeup Artist Lungile Thabethe Showed Us Her Nighttime Skin Routine—and It’s Mind Blowing

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s no secret that South Africa based blogger and beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe  is a Bellastylista fave and her #IsolationCreation game in quarantine has been unparalleled. Recently she shared her skincare secrets, starting with her nighttime routines we couldn’t wait to share.

On her IGTV she shared:

My Daily Night Time Skincare Routine

I shared my Exfoliation routine a few weeks back (I exfoliate my face 2-3 times a week) and thought I should share what my current night time routine looks like. This is an everyday regiment.
PS: the facial steamer is from clicks but I wouldn’t recommend this specific one because it doesn’t release enough steam ( I’m currently searching for better options for you guys💕).

 

For an inside look at Lungile’s simple but effective skincare routines, watch below!

