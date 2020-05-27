Beauty
Makeup Artist Lungile Thabethe Showed Us Her Nighttime Skin Routine—and It’s Mind Blowing
It’s no secret that South Africa based blogger and beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe is a Bellastylista fave and her #IsolationCreation game in quarantine has been unparalleled. Recently she shared her skincare secrets, starting with her nighttime routines we couldn’t wait to share.
On her IGTV she shared:
My Daily Night Time Skincare Routine
I shared my Exfoliation routine a few weeks back (I exfoliate my face 2-3 times a week) and thought I should share what my current night time routine looks like. This is an everyday regiment.
PS: the facial steamer is from clicks but I wouldn’t recommend this specific one because it doesn’t release enough steam ( I’m currently searching for better options for you guys💕).
For an inside look at Lungile’s simple but effective skincare routines, watch below!
View this post on Instagram
I shared my Exfoliation routine a few weeks back (I exfoliate my face 2-3 times a week) and thought I should share what my current night time routine looks like. This is an everyday regiment. PS: the facial steamer is from clicks but I wouldn’t recommend this specific one because it doesn’t release enough steam ( I’m currently searching for better options for you guys💕).