To combat the Spread of COVID-19, Tolaram Group supports the Nigerian Government with N1b Worth of Cash & Products

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus around the world has left authorities struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic. Currently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases inch towards 3 million across the globe, with more than a thousand cases in Nigeria. Governments are finding their resources stretched to control the situation and support from the private sector is essential not only to fight the spread of the virus but also to support millions of people who are impacted economically by the pandemic.

In response to the current situation, Tolaram Group, the promoters of Indomie Noodles, Power Oil, Hypo, Kellogg’s, Dano, Colgate, and many more household brands in Nigeria, has come forward and announced a donation of the sum of N1 bn worth of cash and products to the Nigerian Government. The donation is to combat the spread of COVID-19 as well as for the treatment of diagnosed individuals in Nigeria.

Speaking on the donations, The Managing Director, Tolaram Group, Haresh Aswani, said

“We believe that no amount of support is too much during this trying global challenge. We also believe our contribution will go a long way to expand the health capabilities on the ground, especially testing, isolation, provision of treatment facilities, and the humanitarian palliative measures which are essential to curb the spread of the virus and support Nigerians in its aftermath.”

He commended the government’s effort so far and added that the company will continue to explore other areas of intervention to support the cause. “It is a difficult moment for any government globally, but so far, our government has done remarkably well in her fight against COVID-19 and must be commended. Tolaram will continue to collaborate with the government and all relevant agencies at both the federal and state levels to jointly combat the effects of the virus.”

The Managing Director further stressed that Tolaram Group in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also embarked on an enlightenment and awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on COVID-19 through various media channels, based on World Health Organisation’s guidelines for safety at this period.

Haresh Aswani further commended the sacrifice and effort of medical personnel who risk their lives daily by caring for infected people and help curb the spread of the virus in the country. He urged Nigerians to continue to abide by the advice prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Federal and State Health Agencies so that the spread of the virus can be halted.

This donation is in addition to the thousands of cartons of food products and Hypo disinfectants previously donated to multiple State Governments, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in the country. The group has also been involved in the feeding of internally displaced persons, police professionals, and providing product support to medical personnel in Lagos and Abuja along with setting up of disinfectant tunnel in 20 major markets across Lagos to prevent the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, the group, in collaboration with other private sector companies, has contributed to setting up a 110-bed intensive care centre, fully equipped with all necessary world-class medical equipment including ventilators, for the treatment of infected and recovering people. The medical facility had since been handed over to the Lagos State Government and commissioned by his excellency the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Managing Director concluded with reiterating Tolaram group’s consistent commitment of making life better for Nigerians and affirmed that this 1 Billion Naira support for the fight against the pandemic is just a step further in the same direction with many more to come.

