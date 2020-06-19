Movies & TV
Everything You Missed on Last Night’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show
If you’ve been following the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show, you know that the show has only been getting more dramatic with every episode.
Thursday night’s episode was no different. With more housemates featured last night, the show was even more dramatic, so many of them not holding back on how they feel.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host with the most, talked to the housemates about confrontation and fights, and the those present were, Cindy, Diane, Elozonam, Mercy, Tacha, Frodd, Omashola, Avala, and Isilomo
Let’s delve right into it, shall we?
The fight over the box
Do you recall the heated word exchange between Diane and Tacha? Biggie gave the Housemates a stern warning where he cautioned them about their carelessness with the Red Box. Apparently, they initially weren’t aware of the importance of this box until Big Brother promised to reward them with severe consequences if the prized possession in their care goes missing.
Obviously not impressed that the box was missing, Tacha lashed out at Diane as she accused her of getting drunk and forgetting to keep a close eye on the box.
Anyway, the two housemates have moved on… What happened in the house, stays there.
Tacha & Seyi – What happened to the ship
Let’s not deny it, everyone was actually ‘stanning’ this ship, but all of a sudden things went sour. Seyi gave his reason, he said, Tacha was being disrespectful to him, while Tacha said they had a misunderstanding and they worked it out, but then he slut-shamed her, and that’s a no-no on her path.
Then Seyi goes on and on about respect… All in all, the are neither friends nor enemies.
Avala & Isilomo
No one saw this coming. These two were very close after the house, going for media rounds together and so on. What actually happened to their friendship?
Avala said she felt betrayed by Isilomo after a confrontation where Isilomo didn’t have her back, while Isilomo said she always had Avala’s back, but during that particular confrontation, she didn’t feel Avala was right. Isilomo said Avala should have let her know she felt wronged, rather than come on the reunion show and ‘use her to create content’.
But we still don’t know the cause of their fight.
