The COVID-19 pandemic is not just affecting our physical health, a lot of people’s livelihoods have been impacted negatively. Around the world, especially here in Nigeria, thousands of people have lost their jobs, laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporations, startups and small businesses have been forced to close or cut down operations.

This is why the team at Casava wants to protect you.

Join their waitlist HERE and be one of the first to benefit from their employment insurance plan where you can earn up to 6 months salary if you lose your job or have an accident.

Casava is here for you.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for Casava Product Launch