Nollywood
Diane’s Next Project Is A Nollywood Movie Titled “Storm” | Teaser
Reality star, Diane Russet, has released the first teaser for her forthcoming movie, “Storm“, directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by Diane Russet.
The movie stars Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ike Onyema and Sir Dee.
Diane has released two short films, “The Therapist” and “Bayi” prior to this.
Check Out the teaser for “Storm”
Anticipate #STORMthemovie Starring: Daniel Etim Effiong @etimeffiong Diane Russet @diane.russet Ike Onyema @iam_ikeonyema Atteh Daniel @sirdee_da Crew Director: Michael 'AMA Psalmist' Akinrogunde @amapsalmist Producer: Diane Russet @diane.russet Assistant Director: Evans Edeha @evansedeha D.O.P: Barnabas 'Barny' Emordi @barnyee Screenplay: Michael 'AMA Psalmist' Akinrogunde @amapsalmist Production Manager: Ayorinde Oluwalaanumi Ayorinde @laanumi_ayo Production Design: Chris "Krees" Udomi @mr.udomi Lighting Designer & Gaffer: Ibrahim Amodu @ibrahim_amodufilms Sound: Oyindamola Dada @oyindamola_dada Make up artist: Karen On You @karenonyou Costume Design: Dimeji @deemfashionterritory Grip: Taiwo @tet_services Music: @therealmissella Special thanks: @official_mercyeke @kohinoorlagos
Photo Credit: @diane.russet | @etimeffiong