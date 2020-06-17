Reality star, Diane Russet, has released the first teaser for her forthcoming movie, “Storm“, directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by Diane Russet.

The movie stars Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ike Onyema and Sir Dee.

Diane has released two short films, “The Therapist” and “Bayi” prior to this.

Check Out the teaser for “Storm”

Photo Credit: @diane.russet | @etimeffiong