Connect with us

Sweet Spot

DJ Neptune is one Proud Papa on his Daughter's 5th Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

"My Joy! My Pride!" - Mercy Aigbe to her Son Juwon as he Turns 10

Scoop Sweet Spot

John Dumelo & His Family Are Picture Perfect ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Emma Nyra's Twins are Adorable

BN TV Sweet Spot

Ronke Raji & Arthur ensured Amari Had so Much Fun on His 1st Birthday Party

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Dads Can't Get Enough of their Cute Kids

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids ?

Scoop Sweet Spot

Laura Ikeji & her Mini-Me Laurel are Looking Pretty

Sweet Spot

Beyond Adorable! Tessa recreates Regina Askia-Williams‘ Iconic Looks ?

Sweet Spot

We Love how these Three Mums & their Daughters Look Picture Perfect in Matching Outfits

Sweet Spot

DJ Neptune is one Proud Papa on his Daughter’s 5th Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

DJ Neptune‘s daughter Janelle is celebrating her 5th birthday today and he is so proud and filled with love.

He has shared photos of photos of the birthday girl on his Instagram page as well as cute photos of them both wearing jerseys.

He wrote:

5 years ago on a Friday like this @ 11:05am, you came into this world and sparked up our lives with blessings upon blessings. Happy 5th Birthday JANELLE, I Love ❤️ YOU

See the lovely photos of Janelle below.

Photo Credit: @budsandtodds

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Agbonmire Ifeh: The Sixth Child May Just Save the Family

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

Book Review: Unfolding Grace by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady Ng

What Is D’Banj Doing?

Advertisement
css.php