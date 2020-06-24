Connect with us

#IamEssential: Casava had a chat with Jemima, who lost her Job due to COVID19

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs amid the current COVID-19 crisis, businesses across the country are shutting their doors, cutting back on operations at an unprecedented rate.

Are you one of those who have been affected by this? Has your employment or income been affected by the pandemic? Have you struggled with keeping up with bills or making ends meet?

You’re not alone.

The team at Casava kicked off a project because they’ll like to hear you share your COVID-19 unemployment experience. Jemima a digital communications specialist in Lagos was laid off, now she’s sharing her experience after losing her job and how she’s navigating the situation.

Read excerpts from the interview:

About herself

I am a digital communications specialist with 5 years of experience in digital brand communication strategy, planning, execution and management across indigenous and multinational brands. I live in Surulere, Lagos Nigeria and I worked as a communications lead where I handled both internal and external communications at a Nigerian fintech startup.

On how she managed her finances before the pandemic

Her unemployment story

I was logged out of my work email and other applications without prior contact and received an email (to my personal email) after a general meeting that I had been laid off due to the recent economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic that necessitated a reduction of the workforce at the company.

The biggest takeaway from losing her job

No job is secure, no matter how much we might believe or hope that it is, and employers will always put themselves first.

What she’s looking forward to

I’m really looking forward to seeing how everyone is going to adjust to the new normal because no matter how we look at it, life and the world as we know it has changed as a result of this pandemic.

Read the full interview HERE

To join the waitlist, go to casava.co and enter your email address.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for Casava Product Launch

