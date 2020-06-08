Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal is the New Oniru of Iru Land

On Sunday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, installed Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, as the 15th Oniru of Iru Land, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

He was the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, succeeding late Oba Idowu Abiodun, who passed on in September 2019, at the age of 82.

Sharing the news of the installation, Sanwo-Olu commended Lawal on his emergence as the new Oba, while calling on the people of Iru to put all hands on deck.

He wrote:

History was made today, as we performed the installation ceremony of the 15th Oniru of Iru land. His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II. It is my firm belief that the pedigree of the new monarch, who has in his possession an exceptional legacy that cannot be erased from the history of public service in Lagos, having performed outstandingly as Commissioner in the Ministries of Agriculture, and Housing lays credence to the fact that he will bring further positive transformation to the kingdom. Therefore, it is certain that the future of Iru Kingdom continues to be bright and promising, and with the ascension of His Royal Majesty, Oba Lawal onto that throne, the journey into that future has begun. I hereby commend the kingmakers and elders of Iru land, as well as the ruling houses, for the peace and mutual understanding that have characterised the process that led to the installation of the new monarch within a period of less than one year after the demise of the former Oniru. This is a remarkable feat, worthy of commendation and emulation. My administration will continue to accord this part of the state, like all others, the attention it deserves, in terms of infrastructure, economic empowerment, human capital development, and security. Congratulations once again to His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal. Abisogun II. The Oniru of Iru land.

Photo Credit: jidesanwoolu