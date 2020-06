Tessa recreated some old photos of her mum, Regina Askia-Williams and it’s beyond adorable.

The photo features Regina striking a pose with her hands right beside her and another resting on her tummy. While another photo shows Regina rocking a patterned halter-neck.

From the brows to the hair, and lips, the resemblance cannot be ignored. Tessa looks a lot like her mother.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: pizza_teesa