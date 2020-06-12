Sweet Spot
We Love how these Three Mums & their Daughters Look Picture Perfect in Matching Outfits
It’s always so sweet to see a Mummy and Me photo and Bisola Aiyeola has shared one with us.
Today marks 11 years of her motherhood journey, yes, her daughter, Leyla is 11 years. Both of them rocked matching outfits and we can’t get over how cute they look together.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, the proud mum wrote:
It’s our Birthday Today 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. My princess is 11 and 11 years of motherhood for me. I thank God so much for the life of my Angel. I just had to Twin with the celebrant today heheheh.
Check on it!
American singer and actress, Teyana Taylor also shared a photo of herself twinning with her daughter Iman. They wore matching hairstyles, a matching black skirt and elaborate jewellery.
View this post on Instagram
A love letter to my sweet girl…..For God spoke; “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5. The innocence of your disposition proclaims the truthful characteristics of the world. Your curiosity breeds knowledge for you are young but not naive. You WILL TAKE A STAND. You will forever be woke. You will forever be protected. The tones of your mahogany skin and the texture of your curly crown are the essence of nobility, strength, love, fearlessness and POWER. 📸: @danielsannwald
Also Serena Williams and her cute daughter, Olympia looked totally adorable in matching dresses as they showed off their singing skills.
Check on it!
Photo Credit: iambisola