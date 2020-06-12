We Love how these Three Mums & their Daughters Look Picture Perfect in Matching Outfits

It’s always so sweet to see a Mummy and Me photo and Bisola Aiyeola has shared one with us.

Today marks 11 years of her motherhood journey, yes, her daughter, Leyla is 11 years. Both of them rocked matching outfits and we can’t get over how cute they look together.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the proud mum wrote:

It’s our Birthday Today 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. My princess is 11 and 11 years of motherhood for me. I thank God so much for the life of my Angel. I just had to Twin with the celebrant today heheheh.

American singer and actress, Teyana Taylor also shared a photo of herself twinning with her daughter Iman. They wore matching hairstyles, a matching black skirt and elaborate jewellery.

Also Serena Williams and her cute daughter, Olympia looked totally adorable in matching dresses as they showed off their singing skills.

Photo Credit: iambisola