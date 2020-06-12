Connect with us

Sweet Spot

We Love how these Three Mums & their Daughters Look Picture Perfect in Matching Outfits

Scoop Sweet Spot

Vanessa Bryant Gets a New Tattoo in Honour of Kobe & Gianna ❤️

News Sweet Spot

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh release a Photograph to celebrate the Duke's 99th Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sparks Always Fly When Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi are Together

Scoop Sweet Spot

AG Baby has a Baby & This is How He Feels

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Rotimi Pulled Out All the Stops for his Sweetheart Vanessa Mdee on her Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold & Simi's Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Adejare

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Couple Celebrating their Wedding during a Protest is such a Powerful Statement

Scoop Sweet Spot

Teddy A will definitely love this Cute Birthday Message from Wifey BamBam

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ijeoma Okonkwo's Open Letter to Her Sons is Perfectly Full of Hope

Sweet Spot

We Love how these Three Mums & their Daughters Look Picture Perfect in Matching Outfits

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s always so sweet to see a Mummy and Me photo and Bisola Aiyeola has shared one with us.

Today marks 11 years of her motherhood journey, yes, her daughter, Leyla is 11 years. Both of them rocked matching outfits and we can’t get over how cute they look together.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the proud mum wrote:

It’s our Birthday Today 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. My princess is 11 and 11 years of motherhood for me. I thank God so much for the life of my Angel. I just had to Twin with the celebrant today heheheh.

Check on it!

 

American singer and actress, Teyana Taylor also shared a photo of herself twinning with her daughter Iman. They wore matching hairstyles, a matching black skirt and elaborate jewellery.

Also Serena Williams and her cute daughter, Olympia looked totally adorable in matching dresses as they showed off their singing skills.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: iambisola

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Advertisement
css.php