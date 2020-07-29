Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week is Boluwa Olojo, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Go Ads Africa which helps brands buy and track online and offline ads from a self-serve platform. It is a hybrid Ad network that serves both digital and traditional media with a granular pricing model.

What sets the company apart, whose goal is to push ads to every screen in Africa, is its hybrid network and that it offers analytics for the ads it sets up.

Go Ads was founded by Timi OdusinaHenry AjisegiriEmmanuel Marchie and Abraham Ben-Obaje in 2017, but Boluwa joined in 2019 as co-founder to launch the marketing and commercial side of the technology business.

Boluwa started her career as a social media handler and had a stint in radio as well as in an online media company. She also gathered experience in radio and tv production before joining a marketing technology company where she cut her teeth in digital marketing.

Boluwa is a Mass Communications graduate from Babcock University and she also holds a Certificate In Professional Marketing from The Chartered Institute of Marketing.

She’s currently the Marketing and Communications Lead at ElectHER, an end to end platform that is bridging inequality gaps by advancing women’s political leadership in Nigeria byy engaging, encouraging, equipping (building capacity), and enabling women (financing) to Decide, Run and Win elections.

In 2020, Boluwa was one of the 10 finalists out of 20o startups selected for Forbes’ First Digital Startup Accelerator in Nigeria.

