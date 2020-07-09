Chike Needs Your Help with Choosing a Title for His Next Album

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After revealing on Twitter a few days ago on his plans for a second album, in a new tweet, Chike disclosed that he’s in a little dilemma on choosing the perfect title for his forthcoming album.

Since his first album is “Boo of the Booless“, and EP “Dance of the Booless“, the second album should probably sound more interesting and catchy.

“Married to the Booless” or “Marriage of the Boo? – What do you think?

BellaNaija.com

